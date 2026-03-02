Ingenious Gift Wrapping Paper Looks and Feels Like Bread

There’s a particular hesitation that arises when receiving a beautifully wrapped gift, where you almost don’t want to tear the paper. Tokyo-based designer Tsujio Ippei takes things a step further with his creation called Bakermee. The series of hyperrealistic wrapping paper is one that you’d not only want to visually savor but it might even make you want to take a bite!

At first glance, presents wrapped in Bakermee paper look exactly like crusty baguettes, flaky pastries, or pillowy loaves. This trompe l'œil effect goes even further by not only looking like various breads, but also feeling like them. The paper has a rough texture to imitate the quality of real bread crust.

The collection includes three distinct patterns, each tailored to suit differently shaped gifts. Kachikachi is patterned like an authentic French baguette, made to wrap long, cylindrical-shaped gifts. Sakusaku’s organic pattern is meant to resemble the delicate layers of a Danish pastry, and wrap smaller presents. Hukahuka is made for larger boxes and looks like fluffy, pillowy white bread.

Each set contains one A2-sized sheet for each of the three designs, offering versatility for various packages. Additionally, the set also comes with a sticker sheet. The stickers read “thank you,” “happy birthday,” and “for you,” for different occasions, as well as some decorative ones for a personal touch.

The Bakermee wrapping paper can be purchased for ¥1,320 ($8.55) per set from Ippei’s webstore.

Tokyo-based designer Tsujio Ippei created Bakermee, a fun, sensory gift wrapping option meant to look like bread.

Not only are they a feast for the eyes, but they are also textured like rough bread crust.

This trompe-l’œil design has three patterns meant to be applied to their respective package shapes and sizes to look even more realistic.

The baguette pattern, Kachikachi, is meant for long and cylindrical-shaped presents.

Hukahuka mimics pillowy white bread and is meant for larger boxes.

Sakusaku’s pattern is meant to resemble the delicate layers of a Danish pastry, and wrap smaller presents.

The set also comes with a sticker pack for an extra, personal touch.

