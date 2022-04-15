Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Boy Donates His Savings for Walt Disney World To Ukrainian Children in Need

By Sara Barnes on April 15, 2022
Nicholas Perrin Helping Support Families in Ukraine

Screenshot: 6ABC

Walt Disney World is one of those places that kids dream of, and Nicholas Perrin is no different. For more than two years, the 7-year-old out of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had been looking forward to his trip. He even saved $250 for the occasion. But that all changed when he learned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After hearing stories of families who were forced to leave their homes, Perrin asked his mom if he could donate his Disney savings to the children who really needed it.

Perrin first learned about the outreach effort for war victims while he was at church. He then told his mom he wanted to help Ukrainian children get new toys. His reasoning was simple: “Because they aren't at home anymore.” His family donated his $250, plus supplies, through the Christan Life Center in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. The money will go to the Convoy of Hope Ukraine, a faith-based organization that has a passion to “feed the world children’s feeding initiatives, community outreach, and disaster response.”

Perrin has not given up his original dream of Walt Disney World, though. He’s started saving again for his big trip.

When 7-year-old Nicholas Perrin learned of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he decided to donate his Walt Disney World savings—$250—to the Ukrainian children in need. Watch an interview with him:

h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War

Little Girl Sings ‘Let It Go’ From Ukraine Bomb Shelter in Viral Video and Is Praised by Idina Menzel

Quilters in Manitoba Are Making Quilts for Ukrainian Refugee Families

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Paper Quilling Pioneer Is Auctioning One of Her Amazing Artworks as a Fundraiser for Ukraine
Watch John Lennon’s Son Sing ‘Imagine’ For First Time Ever in Support for Ukraine
Heroic Ukrainian Veterinarian Offers Life-Saving Care to the Animals Left Behind
Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Thanks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Over $35 Million Raised for Ukraine
JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Buy a Fine Art Print From a Famous Photographer To Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine
Marina Abramović Will Restage Her Iconic ‘The Artist Is Present’ Performance To Benefit Ukraine
One Man Is Helping Ukrainian Refugees and Their Pets Find Housing Together
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Stand With Ukraine Raising Over $20 Million Worth of Donations
Violinists From 29 Countries Around the World Play Moving Virtual Concert in Support of Ukraine
Polish Charity Workers Are Risking Their Lives to Rescue Animals Across the Ukraine Border

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.