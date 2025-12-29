Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

If All the Money in the U.S. Was Distributed Evenly, How Much Would Each Person Get?

By Regina Sienra on December 29, 2025
Pile of money

Photo: jukai5/Depositphotos

According to the World Inequality Database, the United States is the most unequal country in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with 21% of national income going to the richest 1%. If you could instead put all the money in the country together and distribute it evenly, how much would every person get, regardless of their condition or background? The team at GOBankingRates.com did the math, and the sum may surprise you.

As of summer 2025, American households had $160.35 trillion in combined wealth, per the Federal Reserve; that is, the value of every person’s assets minus their liabilities. Meanwhile, based on Google’s Data Commons project, the U.S. population is estimated to be 340.11 million people. Then, it is just down to dividing these numbers to see how much each person would get.

So, $160.35 trillion distributed evenly between 340.11 million people would result in each person getting about $471,465. And this includes the entire population, even babies and children. This means that a couple would get $942,930, a family of four would have $1.89 million combined, and an intergenerational household with a pair of grandparents in the mix would have nearly $3 million.

This sum alone would be life-changing money for many. To give an idea of how far that money could go, the average home value in California according to Zillow is $754,304; a four-year degree in private college is over $63,000; the top selling car of 2025, the Toyota RAV4 in its luxe Hybrid XSE/Limited version, starts at $40,000;  and the average cost of a one-week U.S. vacation is about $1,991 per person, according to Chime.

Though this may be an upgrade for many, this would send chills down the spine of the super rich, whose extremely upscale lifestyle would undoubtedly be in danger. In the end, if this redistribution of wealth were to happen, it wouldn’t be as smooth; inflation would shoot up, so things wouldn’t be priced the same, and the whole societal structure as we know it would be changed, as many would leave the workforce for good.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to daydream and wonder how our lives would be if the economy was a little more equal, particularly when the Federal Reserve itself points out that the top 0.1% of Americans controls 13.9% of the wealth, while the bottom 50%—the one keeping the country moving every single day—only controls 2.5%.

Sources: If Wealth Was Evenly Distributed Across the US, How Much Money Would Every Person Have?; 10 facts on global inequality in 2024; California Housing Market; Trends in College Pricing: Highlights; Average Vacation Cost: A Complete 2026 Breakdown

Related Articles:

Actor Michael Sheen Uses His Own Money to Clear $1.3 Million in Debt for 900 People

Dolly Parton Donates $1M of Her Own Money and $1M From Her Businesses To Hurricane Relief Efforts

Study Says Societies With the Least Money Are Some of the Happiest on Earth

Teachers in the United States Spent $3.24 Billion of Their Own Money in 2023

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teen Civil Rights Activist Barbara Rose Johns Honored With Sculpture at U.S. Capitol
Want a Picasso Painting Worth $1M for Just $117? This Raffle Is Your Chance
Māori Language Embraces Neurodiversity With a Beautiful Word for Autism
Billie Eilish Donates $11.5M to Charities, Calls Out Billionaires To Give More
3,000-Pound Ice Sculpture Spelling “Democracy” Melts in View of the U.S. Capitol
Millionaire Heiress Donates 90% of Inheritance and Advocates for Others To Do the Same

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Meet the Physicist Who Wrote Over 2,000 Wikipedia Biographies for Women in STEM
Jane Fonda Relaunches McCarthy-Era Free Speech Initiative, With Support From 800 Celebs
Empowering Nonprofit Makes Waves by Teaching Women and Girls To Surf in Sri Lanka
Jimmy Kimmel Returns To Air Following Outpouring of Support Including 400 Celebrities and the ACLU
Subterranean Library Built in Metro Station Encourages Commuters To Read
High Schooler Develops an Affordable Way To Filter Microplastics From Drinking Water

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.