If All the Money in the U.S. Was Distributed Evenly, How Much Would Each Person Get?

According to the World Inequality Database, the United States is the most unequal country in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with 21% of national income going to the richest 1%. If you could instead put all the money in the country together and distribute it evenly, how much would every person get, regardless of their condition or background? The team at GOBankingRates.com did the math, and the sum may surprise you.

As of summer 2025, American households had $160.35 trillion in combined wealth, per the Federal Reserve; that is, the value of every person’s assets minus their liabilities. Meanwhile, based on Google’s Data Commons project, the U.S. population is estimated to be 340.11 million people. Then, it is just down to dividing these numbers to see how much each person would get.

So, $160.35 trillion distributed evenly between 340.11 million people would result in each person getting about $471,465. And this includes the entire population, even babies and children. This means that a couple would get $942,930, a family of four would have $1.89 million combined, and an intergenerational household with a pair of grandparents in the mix would have nearly $3 million.

This sum alone would be life-changing money for many. To give an idea of how far that money could go, the average home value in California according to Zillow is $754,304; a four-year degree in private college is over $63,000; the top selling car of 2025, the Toyota RAV4 in its luxe Hybrid XSE/Limited version, starts at $40,000; and the average cost of a one-week U.S. vacation is about $1,991 per person, according to Chime.

Though this may be an upgrade for many, this would send chills down the spine of the super rich, whose extremely upscale lifestyle would undoubtedly be in danger. In the end, if this redistribution of wealth were to happen, it wouldn’t be as smooth; inflation would shoot up, so things wouldn’t be priced the same, and the whole societal structure as we know it would be changed, as many would leave the workforce for good.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to daydream and wonder how our lives would be if the economy was a little more equal, particularly when the Federal Reserve itself points out that the top 0.1% of Americans controls 13.9% of the wealth, while the bottom 50%—the one keeping the country moving every single day—only controls 2.5%.

