Māori Language Embraces Neurodiversity With a Beautiful Word for Autism

Our understanding of neurodiversity continues to grow, but there is still plenty of progress to be made in fostering compassion and inclusion for those who experience the world differently. In New Zealand, the Māori people offer a beautiful example of acceptance through their unique word for autism: Takiwātanga, which translates to “in his or her own time and space.” This expression reflects a deep cultural understanding and respect for individual differences.

Back in 2017, around 200 new words and phrases were added to the Māori language to help people talk about mental health, addiction, and disability. Keri Opai, the civil servant and teacher who helped create them, said the aim wasn’t just to fill in missing words, but to make sure the language used was open-minded and free of judgment. Opai was inspired to honor his lifelong friend Peter, who unfortunately experienced bullying at school for being autistic. He also spoke with professionals and other people with autism who could help him with a Māori interpretation of the condition.

“People with autism tend to have their own timing, spacing, pacing and life-rhythm,” explains Opai. “I recalled times with my mate Peter doing things like going to the movies where he would laugh loudly at some parts that weren’t intentionally humorous and my time with Matt and other people with autism I’ve known in my lifetime and this seemed to be the best way to describe the experience.”

The phrase, Takiwātanga, is now an official word for Autism in Māori culture, and a beautiful way to show respect, understanding, and acceptance. More than just a word, it reflects an Indigenous way of thinking that celebrates individuality. It reminds us that everyone moves through life in their own way, and that’s something to be valued, not changed.

Learn how to pronounce Takiwātanga in the video from Opai below.

