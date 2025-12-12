Home / Art

Want a Picasso Painting Worth $1M for Just $117? This Raffle Is Your Chance

By Eva Baron on December 12, 2025
Pablo Picasso, “Tête de femme,” 1941. Gouache on paper, 15.3 x 10

Pablo Picasso, “Tête de femme,” 1941. Gouache on paper, 15.3 x 10. (Photo: © Succession Picasso, Paris, 2025; press use courtesy of Christie’s)

On November 24, 2025, 1 Picasso for 100 Euros launched its third edition in support of Alzheimer’s research. As its name suggests, the international charity raffle will sell tickets for €100 (about $117) for a chance to win a small painting by Pablo Picasso, valued at a staggering €1 million (about $1.17 million). All the funds generated from the initiative will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, which was established in 2004 to support clinical research throughout France and the rest of Europe.

Produced in 1941, Picasso’s Tête de Femme (Head of a Woman) depicts a woman rendered in monochromatic tones, her eyes wide and almost bewildered. The gouache-on-paper portrait was painted during a particularly turbulent moment for the artist, amid the collapse of his marriage with his first wife, Olga Khokhlova. The period was “extremely complicated” for Picasso, according to his grandson, Olivier Picasso, who added that the painting’s muted color palette reflects the artist’s unhappiness during the time.

“Associating the name of Pablo Picasso to charity, a charitable purpose, is very important because my grandfather was very generous with the people around him,” Olivier said in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Tête de Femme comes to 1 Picasso for 100 Euros from the Opera Gallery, whose board includes Olivier. Raffle organizer Péri Cochin, a French television producer and childhood friend of Olivier’s, suggested to him that the portrait headline the initiative, which she hopes will sell 120,000 tickets. That amount, per Cochin, will not only cover the cost of the painting itself, but also raise some €11 million (about $12.91 million) for the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

“Thanks to the public’s generosity and Picasso’s universal renown, we hope to raise substantial funds to advance research and bring hope to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” says Dr. Olivier de Ladoucette, the Foundation’s president.

For its first edition, held in 2013, 1 Picasso for 100 Euros raffled off Picasso’s L’Homme au Gibus, a gouache-on-paper work from 1914 valued at €860,000 (about $1 million). A 25-year-old named Jeffrey Gonano ultimately won the drawing, which raised more than €5 million (about $5.8 million) in donations to the preservation of Tyre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lebanon. While raffling off Picasso’s Nature Morte in 2020, the organization once again drew in over €5 million in support of the rehabilitation of wells across Africa. That year, Claudia Borgogno of Ventimiglia, Italy, won the Picasso, all thanks to her son, who bought her the raffle ticket for Christmas.

Drawing for Tête de Femme is slated for April 14, 2026, at Christie’s in Paris. The draw will occur under the supervision of a bailiff, and will be streamed live online as well. To learn more about the initiative and purchase your own raffle ticket, visit the 1 Picasso for 100 Euros website.

1 Picasso for 100 Euros has launched its latest raffle in support of Alzheimer’s research, allowing participants to spend only €100 for a chance to win a €1 million painting by Pablo Picasso.

Sources: Charity Raffle Offers a Chance at a Picasso for a $120 Ticket; Picasso painting valued at $1.1 million to be raffled in $120 charity draw; This $1M Picasso Could Be Yours for Just $117

Related Articles:

Lucky Winner Scores Irish Countryside Cottage for Just $7 in a Raffle

Picasso’s Newly Rediscovered Portrait of Dora Maar Sells for $37 Million

Alzheimer’s Drug Shown To Slow Down Disease by Nearly 30% In Clinical Trial

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hybrid Paintings With Threads Weaving Through Explores Ideas of “Home” [Interview]
Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ Sells for Record-Breaking $2.8 Million
Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 Closes With Strong Sales and Equally Stunning Art
Beeple Reimagines Elon Musk and Other Tech Titans as Robot Dogs Pooping Out Their POVs
Best of 2025: Art Projects That Spotlighted Diverse Cultural Backgrounds
Palestinian Artists Create Daily Sand Sculptures on Gaza Beach To Bring Joy to Their Community

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Two Galleries Launch UK’s Largest Contemporary Art Prize of £200K (Nearly $270K)
National Academy of Design Celebrates 200th Anniversary [Interview]
London Gallery Showcases David Hockney’s Latest Work for the First Time
NADA Miami 2025 Preview: Emerging Artists, Collectors, and Galleries
How Art Basel Paris’ Second Edition Celebrated the City’s Rich Artistic Heritage
Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami Preview of Emerging and Established Artists

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.