Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and SZA Speak Out Against ICE in Their Grammy Winning Speeches

By Regina Sienra on February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The Puerto Rican singer became the first Latin artist to win Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first all-Spanish-language album to be up for this category. During his acceptance speech, Bad Bunny shouted out his native Puerto Rico and the Latin artists that came before him. More poignantly, he dedicated the award to people who have had to leave their homeland to follow their dreams.

Having also won the Best Música Urbana Album award, the singer made a direct statement regarding the ongoing immigration crackdowns in the U.S. when he addressed the crowd: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we are humans and we are Americans.” The singer concluded his message with a reminder that the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. “So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people, we love our family. And that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that, please.”

Billie Eilish, who won the award for Song of the Year for “WILDFLOWER,” also used her platform in defense of immigrant rights. “I don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said. “Yeah, it’s really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f— ICE.”

British singer Olivia Dean, who won the Best New Artist award, gave a nod to her own heritage to send an uplifting message. “I’m up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant,” said Dean, whose father is English and her mother is Jamaican-Guyanese. “I’m a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We’re nothing without each other.”

Singer SZA, who shared the Record of the Year award with Kendrick Lamar for “Luther,” made a plea for hope in her speech. “Please don’t fall into despair,” she said. “I know that right now is a scary time. I know that the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary and all is lost. There’s been world wars and plagues, and we have gone on. We can go on. We need each other, we need to trust each other, and trust ourselves. Trust your heart. We’re not governed by the government; we’re governed by God. And I thank you so much.”

