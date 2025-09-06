Sam Cooke’s Civil Rights Anthem Has Inspired a Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Book

Inspired by Sam Cooke’s iconic protest song, illustrator Nikkolas Smith has brought A Change is Gonna Come to life. Smith, whose “artivism” has garnered him national acclaim and fans like the Obamas, challenged himself with this children’s book full of depth and meaning.

As Cooke’s inspiring lyrics unfold across the pages, Smith provides a visual narrative that takes us through the Civil Rights movement. Using the character of a young boy taking photographs, Smith skillfully uses an illustrative style that draws in readers of all ages and will surely spark discussion.

“I did not take lightly the humbling task of bringing this soulful masterpiece to life visually,” shares Smith. “I did so by placing the lyrics inside a newly created story, set in the 1960s. The vintage art style and sweeping brushstrokes of each spread have the intended feel of a mid-twentieth-century oil painting, and are heavily inspired by the legendary photographer Gordon Parks, who was a dear friend of Sam Cooke. I wanted much of the main character’s experiences to feel as though they were born directly through the lens of Parks’s Voigtländer Brillant camera.”

The book carefully balances the highs and lows of the Civil Rights movement in a way that gives hope while still acknowledging difficulties. In this way, A Change is Gonna Come is a wonderful introduction for young readers to the complex history of race relations in the United States.

Even Cooke’s estate approves. “Our hope is that this book will not only be a source of inspiration but also a spark for important conversations—about social justice, empathy, and the collective power we all have to shape a better future,” shares Nicole Cooke-Johnson, a singer’s granddaughter, in a note written for the book.

With pages filled with historical characters (each helpfully identified and described at the back of the book), A Change is Gonna Come will likely become an essential tool for teaching the next generation about how far we’ve come—or not—since the civil rights movement.

A Change is Gonna Come is now available for purchase via Amazon, Bookshop.org, and major retailers nationwide.

A Change is Gonna Come is a new illustrated children’s book by Nikkolas Smith.

Inspired by the iconic Sam Cooke protest song, his lyrics unfold across the pages as Smith illustrates the highs and lows of the civil rights era.

“Our hope is that this book will not only be a source of inspiration but also a spark for important conversations,” shares Cooke’s estate, which approved the book.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Little Bee Books.

Related Articles :

16 of the Best Children’s Picture Books to Gift and Cherish

Playful Children’s Book Serves as Early Tool for Detecting Color Blindness

Boone the Brave Beagle Overcame Abuse and Now Has His Own Children’s Book

Colorful Board Books Introduce Children to Key Art Concepts Through Renowned Artists