Boone the Brave Beagle Overcame Abuse and Now Has His Own Children’s Book

By Emma Taggart on February 22, 2021
Bow Tie Boone

Meet Boone, an adorable Beagle with an inspiring story (and an impressive collection of bow ties). Before this lovable pooch was adopted by an adoring family, Boone sadly suffered through a life of abuse. His previous owners intentionally cut his back legs off, leaving him unable to walk. It’s difficult to comprehend how anyone could be so cruel; but luckily, Boone was rescued by people who have his best interests at heart.

Tanya and Charlie Diable adopted Boone, and welcomed him into their home with six other special needs dogs. The couple not only provided him with the love and care he deserves, but they also helped him get used to his new custom wheelchair. It wasn’t long before Boone started feeling himself again, and now he lives a happy life. The good-natured pooch even underwent therapy dog training.

Boone’s story of resilience also inspired a children’s book called Bow Tie Boone. Written by his mom Tanya, the illustrated book teaches kids about his inspirational story. “He has overcome so much and is just an amazing dog,” says Tanya. “I love that he shows people resilience, love. And no matter what life throws at you, there’s a way to overcome.” She adds, “I’m so excited to share Boone’s adoption story and him becoming a therapy dog.”

Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from the Bow Tie Boone book will go to Joey’s P.A.W., an organization run by Tanya and Charlie. The non-profit charity provides monetary funding for rescues, shelters, and individuals that have dogs in need of a prosthetic or wheelchair. So far, their efforts have helped provide over 700 wheelchairs and prosthetics to dogs in need.

Being the subject of a new book isn’t the only exciting venture this pup has going on. He’s also the subject of a year-long mechanical engineering project. A group of four senior mechanical engineering students at Gannon University are working on designing two rear prosthetic legs especially for him. “Boone visited Gannon in October,” Tanya recalls, “and had a cast made of his legs, a bunch of measurements and tests done that will help them create the prosthetics.” Hopefully, Boone will be able to walk on his new legs by spring 2021.

Check out photos of Boone below, and if you’re inspired by his story, you can buy his book from an independent book store via Bookshop or on Amazon.

Meet Boone, the adorable beagle with a heartbreaking backstory.

Bow Tie BooneBow Tie Boone

Boone sadly suffered terrible abuse. His previous owners intentionally cut his back legs off, leaving him unable to walk.

Bow Tie Boone

Luckily, he was rescued by a loving family who helped him get used to a custom wheelchair.

Bow Tie BooneBow Tie Boone

Boone is now happier than ever, and he's even trained as a therapy dog.

Bow Tie BooneBow Tie Boone

His story of resilience is so inspiring, that it was published as an illustrated children's book.

Bow Tie Boone

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bow Tie Boone.

