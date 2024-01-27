Home / Inspiring

Community Helps Raise Over $100k for Beloved Austin Taquería That Helps Feed Those in Need

By Regina Sienra on January 27, 2024

In the U.S. there are 6,500 food deserts, which are areas where people can't easily access fresh produce. To help fight this problem, Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi, owners of Nixta Taquería in East Austin, Texas, became the pilot location of the Austin Free Fridge Program. The husband-and-wife duo would replenish an industrial fridge in their area up to 20 times a day with fresh meals and groceries, as “hydration packs” during heatwaves. And just as they supported the most vulnerable members of the community, the taquería was showered with love and support when they needed it most.

Since opening in 2019, Nixta Taquería have experienced their fair share of ups and downs. They weathered the pandemic by offering curbside delivery, and became a community hot spot with the addition of their Free Fridge. Rico and Mardanbigi even inspired the opening of more fridges and pantries around the area, all of which take donations from locals in the spirit of mutual aid.

However, there comes a day when the helpers are the ones who need some assistance. In August 2023, the taquería owners took to Instagram to share some concerning news. “Last week, power was disconnected from the majority of our building. We thought it was going to be an easy-ish fix, but it has now escalated to a place we could have never imagined,” they wrote. “Something that can be fixed in a matter of hours is now a 3-6 month project due to some classic bureaucracy and red-tape. We’re still reeling.”

While the restaurant was a concern, there was also a whole community that depended on them too. As Rico and Mardanbigi were figuring out how to keep going, they launched a GoFundMe so they could continue to host non-perishables in their pantry. In return, those around them stepped up and helped the taquería raise over $100,000. One of their donors named Dan Reade, wrote, “Y'all fed us when we were frozen. You figured out how to make curbside happen when people were sick. You feed the community with the fridge and pantry. You lift other area chefs up and help grow other businesses along the way. It's the least that we could do when y'all already do so much. THANK YOU!”

The process of getting their taquería back on its feet continues for Rico and Mardanbigi, but everything is looking promising. “After 3 months, an army of engineers, and a litany of other things, our plan review was accepted by the city,” they wrote. On top of reopening their Free Fridge, they celebrated the success of their fundraiser with a free taco party. “We are now able to start the actual work/construction—this is the next step in the journey of fully re-opening.”

One thing's for certain—those who have helped by them will be looking forward to seeing the restaurant shine again.

Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi, owners of Nixta Taquería in East Austin, Texas, became the pilot location of the new Austin Free Fridge Program.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Nixta Taqueria (@nixtataqueria)

Living in a food desert, the husband-and-wife duo would replenish it up to 20 times a day with fresh meals and groceries, as ‘hydration packs’ during heatwaves.

But from time to time, the helpers are the ones who need help. “Last week, power was disconnected from the majority of our building,” they shared.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Nixta Taqueria (@nixtataqueria)

To help them, a GoFundMe campaign was launched, raising a $100,000, including donations from people who had benefitted from their Free Fridge initiative.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Nixta Taqueria (@nixtataqueria)

Nixta Taquería: Website | Instagram
Free Food Project: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Good News Network]

Related Articles:

Iowa Teen Grows 7,000 Pounds of Vegetables To Donate Them to Families in Need

Remarkable 13-Year-Old Uses “Make-A-Wish” To Feed People Experiencing Homelessness

Generous Couple Donates Catering Deposit To Feed People in Need When Their Wedding Is Canceled Due To Pandemic

Teen Collects, Cleans, and Packages Custom LEGO Brick Sets To Donate To Underprivileged Kids

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ukrainian Boxer Offers Words of Wisdom to Rival He Just Defeated
Firefighter Cuts a Hole in a Boy’s Toy Helmet So It Fits Over His Natural Hair
Adult Grandchildren Are Surprising Their Grandparents With Impromptu Sleepovers
92-Year-Old Woman Is the World’s Longest Working Model
Burger King Employee Who Didn’t Miss Work for 27 Years Buys First Home With Crowdfunding Donations
Dutch Church Hosts a 96-Day-Long Service To Protect an Armenian Refugee Family From Being Deported

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Retired Couple Sells Everything To Live on Cruise Ships Forever
Dad Pens Sweet and Supportive Note to Gay Son That Hasn’t Come Out Yet
Watch a Dad’s Wholesome Reaction to His Daughter’s Near Perfect SAT Score
Baby Blown Away in a Tornado Is Found Safe and Sound in a “Little Tree Cradle”
95-Year-Old World War II Veteran Teaches History He Lived Through
Teen Collects, Cleans, and Packages Custom LEGO Brick Sets To Donate To Underprivileged Kids

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.