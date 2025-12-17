Home / Art

Artist Nnena Kalu Becomes First Person With a Learning Disability To Win the Turner Prize

By Regina Sienra on December 17, 2025

The Turner Prize is one of the most prestigious art awards in the world, recognizing recent developments in British art across all mediums. This year, history was made as artist Nnena Kalu became the first artist with a learning disability to win the Turner Prize. Known for work in sculpture and drawing, she walked home with a cash award of £25,000 (approximately $33,460)

Kalu, who is an autistic artist and has limited verbal communication, has risen in the art world for her towering sculptures made of found fabric and VHS tape that are tied into colorful, oversized knots. The twisting motifs are also present in her drawings, which are praised for their subtle yet hypnotic nature that draws viewers in.

“Nnena’s work was very much selected for its quality but given she’s a neurodiverse artist, given her verbal communication is limited, she’s someone who previously would have been on the outside,” says Alex Farquharson, chair of the jury and director of Tate Britain, which awards the Turner Prize. He described Kalu’s win as a watershed moment for the international art world.

“[Her win] begins to erase that border between the neurotypical and neurodiverse artist,” Farquharson added. “You suddenly become aware that actually it’s been a boundary around our history, and around contemporary art. But that boundary is dissolving.”

The artist showed up to the gala wearing a rosette with the words “Idol, Legend, Winner, Whatever,” inspired by the words of a fan at a workshop; serving as a short but powerful statement. Due to her disability, Kalu’s studio manager and artistic facilitator, Charlotte Hollinshead, delivered the winner’s speech on her behalf. “Nnena has faced an incredible amount of discrimination, which continues to this day, so hopefully this award helps to smash the prejudice away.”

Born in Scotland in 1966 to Nigerian parents, Kalu now lives in London, serving as her launch pad in her path to becoming one of the most exciting creators in European art. She has her studio in ActionSpace, a non-profit devoted to fostering and elevating disabled artists.

Nnena Kalu became the first artist with a learning disability to win the prestigious Turner Prize.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por James Speakman (@jspeakman)

Kalu, who is an autistic artist and has limited verbal communication, has risen in the art world for her work in sculpture and drawing.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por ActionSpace (@actionspace)

“Nnena has faced an incredible amount of discrimination, which continues to this day, so hopefully this award helps to smash the prejudice away,” says Charlotte Hollinshead, Kalu’s studio manager.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
