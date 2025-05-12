Home / Animals

Museum Staff Build Disabled Turtle a Custom Mobility Aid Made of LEGO Parts

By Emma Taggart on May 12, 2025

All animals—big and small—deserve to live their best life. So when a wood turtle named Root showed up at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax, Nova Scotia, missing his right foot, the staff got creative. They built him a tiny mobility aid out of LEGO to help him move around more easily.

Root arrived at the museum in September 2024, but he hasn’t lived in the wild for nearly 20 years. The turtle was originally rescued by staff from the Department of Natural Resources, who wanted to give him a better life despite his disability. He spent most of his years at Oaklawn Farm Zoo in Aylesford, and, after the zoo closed at the end of 2023, he went to the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park.

However, Root was a bit too bossy with the other turtles—hogging the food and scaring them off—so the staff decided to find him a new home at the museum. Today, Root spends most of his time in his enclosure, where he can safely explore his surroundings. The staff at the museum also takes him out for walks multiple times a week.

When Root arrived at the museum, the staff noticed that the turtle was scraping his plastron, or bottom shell, on the floor when he walked. “Because one leg is essentially shorter than the other one, we found that he was kind of clunking his shell down,” says Heather McKinnon Ramshaw, the museum’s animal care specialist. “There was some wear on the shell and we didn’t want it to get worse, so he needed something to lift him up.”

While the museum was hosting a LEGO exhibition, Tessa Biesterfeld, a naturalist interpreter, came up with the creative idea to build a wheeled platform out of LEGO pieces to lift Root slightly off the ground, helping protect his shell from damage. Biesterfeld attached the LEGO platform to a small dog harness, allowing the mobility aid to fit around Root’s body. Biesterfeld explains, “We thought that’d be so great because we know it’s non-toxic, we know that we can replace the parts as we need, and should his shell change or grow, we can change the shape and size of that. It’s very modular.”

Root quickly got used to his new get-up, and now associates the make-shift mobility aid with the joy of zooming around the museum. “Now when I snap his harness on, it’s like when he hears that snap, he’s ready to go,” says Biesterfeld. “We didn’t want to make a skateboard or make anything that would just have him zooming too unnaturally fast, but he’s clearly going a little faster than the average wood turtle but he seems happy to do so. He’s getting lots of great exercise.”

Wood turtles, a species at risk in Nova Scotia, can live anywhere from 50 to 80 years. “We might have him for a while,” says McKinnon, “so we want to make sure he’s comfortable.”

When a disabled wood turtle named Root moved into the Museum of Natural History in Halifax, the staff built him a tiny mobility aid out of LEGO to help him move around more easily.

Museum of Natural History: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: Meet Root, the turtle with a mobility aid made of Lego

Related Articles:

Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels

Critically Endangered Burmese Turtles Hatch and Bring New Hope for the Species

Man Custom-Builds Tiny Wheelchair for Goldfish with Swim Bladder Disorder

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kayakers Unexpectedly Come Across an Endless Bloom of Jellyfish Right Under Them
Robert Irwin Finally Settles the Viral ‘100 Men vs. One Gorilla’ Debate With Brilliant Answer
90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop
Man Who Let Snakes Bite Him 200+ Times Helps Create Antivenom With His Blood
New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans
New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Blind Goat With Anxiety Finds Comfort in Her Cozy Duck Costume
Photographer Travels 900 Miles To Capture Unusual Orange Snowy Owl
Elusive Deep-Sea Colossal Squid Captured On Video For the First Time—And It’s a Baby!
Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free
Baby Lambs Sit in Pouches Carried by Donkeys Along Ancient Paths for Seasonal Grazing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.