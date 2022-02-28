Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe

By Sara Barnes on February 28, 2022

The fighting in Ukraine has spanned several days after the country was invaded by neighboring Russia. As everyday Ukrainians are battling to defend their home—and the world watches in horror—people from other countries cannot stay silent. In solidarity with Ukraine, folks across the globe have gathered in protest and demanded an end to this conflict.

Protest signs are a powerful way to share the thoughts and feelings of those while at the demonstrations. The signs seen at the recent anti-war protests are imploring governments to somehow stop Russian President Vladamir Putin and to punish Russia—particularly by cutting the country off from SWIFT, a service that connects financial institutions across the world. Other signs point to the possibility of World War III if the fighting doesn’t end. No matter the message, blue and yellow (the colors of the Ukrainian flag) are ever-present on the anti-war protest banners to show support and offer a hope that combat will cease before more damage, death, and destruction occur.

Scroll down to see protest signs in support of Ukraine that people held up throughout the world.

People have taken to the streets across the globe in solidarity with Ukraine, supporting peace and demanding that Russia end its destructive invasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benita Nnachortam (@benitannachortam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dario Lucarelli (@dlucarelli_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jordan Ellis (@jordzy.ellis)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alina Friedman (@alinaafriedman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athanasios Pappas (@pappas.photo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Philip O'Connor (@fastphil200)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloë Lloyd (@chloelloydphoto)

Related Articles:

Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World

10+ Powerful Photographs Show the Ongoing Protests Happening in Hong Kong

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Humanitarian Chef Is on the Ground Providing Ukrainian Refugees With a Warm Meal
Poignant Anti-War Art Makes a Big Statement Using Miniature Objects
Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Fleeing Their Country With Their Beloved Pets
Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations
Library of Congress Adds Black Lives Matter Memorial Posters to Its Digital Collection
Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Redwood Forest in Northern California Is Returned to Indigenous Ownership
Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
Student Who Started Nonprofit to End Period Poverty for Refugees Has Over 1,000 Volunteers
Lewis Hamilton Wore a Pride Flag Helmet to the F1 Grand Prix in Qatar in Support of LGBTQ+ Rights
Sesame Street Welcomes Its First Asian American Muppet to the Neighborhood
Musician Willie Nelson Writes Open Letter Demanding More Protection for Wild Horses

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.