15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Štěpán Rožek (@stepan_rozi_photography)

The fighting in Ukraine has spanned several days after the country was invaded by neighboring Russia. As everyday Ukrainians are battling to defend their home—and the world watches in horror—people from other countries cannot stay silent. In solidarity with Ukraine, folks across the globe have gathered in protest and demanded an end to this conflict.

Protest signs are a powerful way to share the thoughts and feelings of those while at the demonstrations. The signs seen at the recent anti-war protests are imploring governments to somehow stop Russian President Vladamir Putin and to punish Russia—particularly by cutting the country off from SWIFT, a service that connects financial institutions across the world. Other signs point to the possibility of World War III if the fighting doesn’t end. No matter the message, blue and yellow (the colors of the Ukrainian flag) are ever-present on the anti-war protest banners to show support and offer a hope that combat will cease before more damage, death, and destruction occur.

Scroll down to see protest signs in support of Ukraine that people held up throughout the world.

People have taken to the streets across the globe in solidarity with Ukraine, supporting peace and demanding that Russia end its destructive invasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benita Nnachortam (@benitannachortam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dario Lucarelli (@dlucarelli_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Ellis (@jordzy.ellis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Friedman (@alinaafriedman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athanasios Pappas (@pappas.photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philip O'Connor (@fastphil200)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Lloyd (@chloelloydphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Соняшник ✊🏻🇺🇦 (@mob_wolf)

Some photos from today's rally in support of #Ukraine in Vancouver. Protests and rallies like this happen in the plaza behind the Vancouver Art Gallery – which happens to be hosting an exhibition by @yokoono right now. pic.twitter.com/aK8Gnvke0z — Jen St. Denis (@JenStDen) February 26, 2022

People gather in protest against Russia's attack on #Ukraine in #Tokyo #Japan as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, announcing further sanctions including export controls and an asset freeze on Russia's financial institutions. 📸: Yuichi Yamazaki pic.twitter.com/mAIxzfxfoD — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) February 26, 2022

Today we spontaneously gathered in front of German embassy in Vilnius to protest against weak German response to Russia's war. We demanded Germany to ban Swift for Russia. And it finally happened later in the day #Germany #Lithuania #Ukraine #SupportUkraine pic.twitter.com/fgMG7gkwAV — neringarekasiute (@neringark) February 26, 2022

Related Articles:

Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World

10+ Powerful Photographs Show the Ongoing Protests Happening in Hong Kong