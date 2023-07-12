Home / Archeology

Norwegian Family Discovers Bronze Age Rock Paintings on a Hike

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 12, 2023
Norwegian Family Discovers Bronze Age Rock Paintings on a Hike

Computer programs have been used to create color to show pigments. (Photo: Jan Magne Gjerde, NIKU)

What's the coolest thing you've discovered on a hike? An interesting plant, a pretty rock, or maybe something left behind by another hiker? For one Norwegian dad, a family hike turned into a thrilling discovery. As announced by the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU), an unassuming rock found outside of Oslo is actually covered in ancient Bronze Age rock paintings featuring rowers and standing figures. This pigment has survived thousands of years, and it expands researchers’ knowledge of the range of such prehistoric art.

Tormod Fjeld, a graphic designer by trade who hunts petroglyphs in his free time, took his family for a hike in the Norwegian woods outside Oslo. The family paused for cookies and juice by a large rock. Looking at the boulder with his practiced eye, Fjeld noticed strange colors. He used an app on his phone to process a photograph of the rock. Pigments are colored by the app, which often indicates if they are naturally occurring or were added by human hands. In this case, humans and animals became clearly visible. “I took a picture and went into the app,” Fjeld told NIKU. “I had something like an out-of-body experience. I didn’t really think it could be anything.”

He immediately contacted a friend of his who is an archeologist. Eventually the NIKU examined the rock, declaring it to be the first of its kind in the region of Østfold and Viken. The paintings—which show human rowers, standing humans, and animals—are sheltered by a rock protrusion which protects them from the elements. For now, their location remains secret to protect them. “They are extremely hard to find due to the faintness of the paint,” Jan Magne Gjerde of NIKU told Artnet News. “Not many people have been looking for them, which is why not many have been found, though we are sure there are more paintings.”

The paintings are thought to be Bronze Age, although they may be more recent from the Iron Age. This former period lasted from about 3300 BCE to 1200 BCE, and the latter period ranged from 1200 BCE to 600 BCE.
These pictographs are significantly more modern than some examples, which can be 30,000 years or older. One famous example can be found in the Altamira cave in Spain. While it may be unknown at present why the Norwegian rock is bedecked in figures, surely it was a deliberate and imposing work of art in its day.

A Norwegian dad hiking with his family spotted what looked like paint on a rock. He wound up discovering a whole series of ancient Bronze Age paintings of rowers and standing figures.

Norwegian Family Discovers Bronze Age Rock Paintings on a Hike

Computer programs have been used to create color to show pigments. (Photo: Jan Magne Gjerde, NIKU)

This find is a first for the region.

Norwegian Family Discovers Bronze Age Rock Paintings on a Hike

The rock bearing the Bronze Age paintings. (Photo: Jan Magne Gjerde, NIKU)

h/t: [Artnet News]

Related Articles:

Museum Discovers That Its “Fake” Sword Is Actually an Authentic 3,000-Year-Old Weapon

2,700-Year-Old Petroglyphs Are Discovered Under Moss in Sweden

Teen Finds Buried Treasure From the Bronze Age While Searching With Metal Detector

Archeologists Excavate 4,000-Year-Old “Dutch Stonehenge” in the Netherlands

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

12,000-Year-Old Bird Bone Flutes Mimic Ancient Bird Song
2,700-Year-Old Petroglyphs Are Discovered Under Moss in Sweden
Ancient Maya City Discovered Under Jungle Forests in Mexico After 1,000 Years
Archeologists Discover ”Pizza” in an Ancient Pompeii Mural
Archeologists Excavate 4,000-Year-Old “Dutch Stonehenge” in the Netherlands
Perfectly Preserved 3,000-Year-Old Bronze Sword Discovered in Germany

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Roman Mausoleum With Mosaics Excavated in London
Giant New Nazca Lines Are Discovered in Peru Through Use of AI
Hi-Tech Scans of the Titanic Create the Sunken Ship’s First 3D “Digital Twin”
Listen to the World’s Oldest Sheet Music, a Mesopotamian Hymn Over 3,000 Years Old
Unseen Footage of ‘Titanic’ Wreckage Reveals a Look at When the Iconic Ship Was First Found
Dutch Metal Detectorist Discovers a Medieval Hoard of Gold Jewelry and Silver Coins

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.