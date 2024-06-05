Nurses Reveal What They Look Like Before and After a 12-Hour Work Shift

Nurses are nothing short of heroes. By definition, they have one of the most stressful jobs out there. And according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, about 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the workplace due to the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic—meaning the ones who have chosen to stay often face longer hours under tougher conditions. A recent TikTok trend has depicted the toll their work can take on them by showing us how they look before and after their 12-hour shift.

In the videos, most of the nurses look cheerful and even energetic before their shift. They smile for the camera, looking fresh and sipping on coffees ahead of their long day. By the end, many share a defeated demeanor and a tired look on their faces—a fact heightened by the dark circles under their eyes. And they all have to do it again in the following days, as most nurses work 12-hour shifts three days a week.

“Our health care system faces immense challenges. Cost-cutting decisions, an aging population, increased patient complexity and need, and an aging workforce all contribute to the current nurse staffing crisis that is negatively affecting nurses’ mental health and well-being,” says the American Nurses Association. “Evidence shows appropriate nurse staffing contributes to improved patient outcomes and greater satisfaction for both patients and nurses. Addressing nurse staffing challenges supports our nurses, our patients, and our nation’s health and well-being.”

Ultimately, despite the things they may have seen and done during their shift, most of the nurses featured in the videos seem proud of the job they have done. But, understandably, they are ready to go home. If anything, this is a great reminder to be kind to everyone we encounter out there; you never know who has just spent 12 hours in a row saving lives.

