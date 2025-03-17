What’s your sleep style? Do you lay on your back like a corpse, or curl up on your side in the fetal position? It’s good to know, especially since sleep is key to our daily and long-term health. A poor night of sleep can make you cranky and lower your cognitive function the following day. In honor of World Sleep Day (which was on March 14), Dr. Tim Mercer, a National Health Service (UK) general practitioner, shared one of the worst sleeping positions you can have while you slumber.

“The position in which you sleep can profoundly impact sleep quality and your health, so it's crucial to identify a sleep position that not only promotes restful sleep but also contributes to your body's overall function and condition,” he shares. But in his opinion, there’s one position you want to avoid: sleeping on your stomach with one leg up toward your chest.

“This is probably the worst sleeping position due to the number of issues it can cause,” Dr. Mercer explains. “Raising one leg while lying down causes the pelvis to shift, placing strain on the lower back and disrupting spinal alignment. Over time, this may contribute to stiffness or discomfort. An uneven hip position—where one side is elevated while the other remains flat—can create tension in the hip flexors and place uneven pressure on the pelvis.”

According to Dr. Mercer, sleeping on your stomach isn’t great in general. It requires you to sleep with your head to the side, which can strain your neck and lower back. Left-side sleeping can also be harmful for those with heart problems. “Left-side sleeping can shift the position of your heart, increasing the pressure it experiences and changing the heart's electrical activity.”

While Dr. Mercer shared his thoughts on positions, experts don’t necessarily agree on the best and worst sleeping styles. Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say that sleeping on your back is “the worst sleeping position, especially if you have sleep apnea.” Dr. Krahn, one of the experts explains why. “Sleeping on the back means that your tongue and jaw can fall down and crowd your airway. And many people snore more on their back.”

The Mayo Clinic experts recommend sleeping on your side, as it prevents the airway from collapsing and can reduce snoring. “And so, all in all, sleeping on the side perhaps with their head slightly elevated as long as that's comfortable—is a good way to sleep,” says Dr. Krahn. The Sleep Foundation, an organization that’s all about sleep, also recommends sleeping on your side if you have back or neck pain, especially if you place a pillow between your knees.

