Japanese Woman and Her Dad Dress in Cosplay as a Creative Way To Spend Time Together

Cosplay is more fun when you have someone dressing up alongside you. A Japanese woman named ofumi has a dedicated cosplay partner—her dad. The two dress up in costumes that are meant for pairs, and each has perfected their own type of role. Her dad often plays an enforcer and is seen furrowing his brow and snarling while brandishing a sword. Ofumi sometimes plays a sinister character, but she'll often experiment and will appear as a more (deceptively) innocent foil to her intimidating father.

The two genuinely enjoy dressing in cosplay and use it as an opportunity to spend time together. This can be seen in the development of the “demon parent and child” outfits. “From midnight to morning, we talked about what kind of character set to make with the family of father, brother, mother and became a strict father demon × demon girl,” ofumi writes on Instagram. After deciding on their characters, they readied their costumes and took pictures playing the part. To celebrate the occasion, ofumi even altered an old photo of them—from when she was a child—with the same horns they wear in the cosplay.

It’s not often that you see a parent and child participating in cosplay together with the same level of commitment. This fact has delighted people across the world and the two have gone viral, with followers eager to see what they will dress up as next.

