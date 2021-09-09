Home / Funny

Brilliant “Low Cost” Cosplay Costumes Hilariously Capture Pop Culture Characters

By Sara Barnes on September 9, 2021
Cruella de Vil Cosplay

It’s easy to hear the word “cosplay” and to picture elaborate costumes meticulously tailored and sculpted. In that case, let Anucha Saengchart (aka Lonelyman) change your mind. For years, he’s been creating Low Cost Cosplay. The hilarious—and extremely popular—project has him transforming into characters from popular culture all with some basic materials and creative camera angles.

If you don’t believe how simple (and low budget) Saengchart’s creations really are, his evolution into becoming Cruella de Vil is a perfect example. Shown in four parts, it begins with him holding two kitties—one black and one white. In the next frame, he starts to place the cats on his head. The third frame is the result, and it shows him with Cruella’s two-toned hair and the bright red lipstick as seen on the character (actor Emma Stone). Saengchart somehow captures the essence of Cruella with little work and seemingly no cost.

Because Saengchart uses household materials and camera tricks like forced perspective, it doesn’t take him a long time to create a lot of cosplay outfits; he’s extremely prolific. Scroll down to see what he’s created recently, and be sure to follow him on Facebook and Instagram to see what he’s transforming into next.

Anucha Saengchart (aka Lonelyman) proves you don't need to break the bank for cosplay costumes.

With some basic materials and creative camera angles, he recreates figures from popular culture.

Cheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap Dog CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayCheap CosplayLow Cost Cosplay: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Low Cost Cosplay.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast.
