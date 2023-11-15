Lone Male Orca Known as “Old Thom” Is Taken in by a Pod of White-Sided Dolphins

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por John C. (@seumas326)

Orcas are fascinating animals. They are huge in size, highly intelligent, and quite social. But for all their interesting features, a particular whale has stood out for not following the status quo. Known as Old Thom, this particular orca has caught the attention of both scientists and fisherman for being a loner. And when he has been spotted with company, it's never his fellow whales, but rather a group of white-sided dolphins.

Old Thom was first spotted over 20 years ago in the waters of the Bay of Fundy, in Canada, where he has returned to almost every year. States-side, the whale was observed in the Roseway Basin in New England in August 2010, and he has also visited Cape Cod in 2016, 2022, and 2023.

“Old Thom is an unusual observation,” Lyne Morissette, CEO of marine consulting firm Expertise Marine, told CBC. “Usually they are really social animals that are organized in pods or families.” And while the fact that he is on his own is even more strange than dolphins being his choice of species to hang out with, the researcher adds that this shows Old Thom's adaptability, as well as his ability to decode the dolphin's language quickly.

While those who have encountered Old Thom are quick to recognize him due to his odd company—or lack thereof—the whale also boasts some unique marks. For example, he has a distinct notch a third of the way down the posterior side of his dorsal fin. Additionally, Old Thom is believed to be 25 to 30 feet long, with an estimated weight of 8 tons.

Orcas are usually associated with the West Coast, with the local indigenous communities having centuries-old insights into these creatures. However, Atlantic orcas are not as well known, but researchers are hoping that Old Thom's sightings can help them better understand these animals. “Old Thom means everything for future research,” added Morissette. “The first step in establishing a program on orcas for the northwest Atlantic is to understand where they are, when they are here, and why.”

Watch as Old Thom swims with his dolphin friends:

