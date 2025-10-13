RIP Diane Keaton: Oscar-Winning ‘Annie Hall’ Actor Dies at 79

Legendary actor Diane Keaton—best known for her roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather, and Father of the Bride—passed away on October 11, at the age of 79. Her unexpected death was confirmed by Dori Rath, a producer of Keaton’s films; however, there are no further details available at this time.

Diane Keaton’s big breakthrough came with Annie Hall (1977), the role that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. As the titular Annie, she brought a mix of wit, charm, and vulnerability to the iconic role that completely redefined what a romantic lead could be. Her collaboration with Woody Allen had begun years earlier, with films like Play It Again, Sam (1972), Sleeper (1973), and Love and Death (1975), which helped establish her as a beloved actor with perfect comedic timing. Despite her growing success, Keaton often battled self-doubt and famously avoided watching her own performances, admitting, “I just don’t like the way I look and sound.”

Beyond romantic comedy, Keaton proved her range in both drama and mainstream films. As Kay Corleone in The Godfather trilogy (1972-1990), she quickly became widely recognized and established as a serious actor. She later starred in well-loved, character-driven comedies like Baby Boom (1987), Father of the Bride (1991) and its sequel, The First Wives Club (1996), and Nancy Meyers’ modern classic Something’s Gotta Give (2003).

In her later years, Keaton appeared in crowd favorites like The Family Stone (2005), Because I Said So (2007), Book Club (2018) and its sequel, Poms (2019), and even lent her voice to Finding Dory (2016). She made a rare return to television in 2016 with a starring role in HBO’s The Young Pope. Behind the camera, Keaton also directed projects including the documentary Heaven (1987), the comedy Hanging Up (2000), and an episode of Twin Peaks. And in true Keaton fashion, she surprised everyone again in 2021 when she starred in Justin Bieber’s music video for “Ghost.”

In addition to her on-screen successes, Keaton also cemented herself as a fashion icon. Known for layering outfits and accessories, she admitted to finding inspiration from Cary Grant, but she had a style that was all her own and instantly recognizable. She didn’t conform to gender norms. Instead, similar to the late Katherine Hepburn, Keaton often opted for suits, ties, hats, gloves, turtlenecks, belts, and a myriad of other accessories. She was also known to layer jewelry, wearing two different cross necklaces at the same time.

Keaton was undoubtedly an icon of screen, style, and singlehood. Although she was romantically linked to Allen, Pacino, and Warren Beatty over the years, she never married. “I’m the only one in my generation of actresses who has been a single woman all her life,” she said in 2019. “I’m really glad I didn't get married. I’m an oddball. I remember in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you're going to make a good wife.’ And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’” Keaton was a devoted mom to her two children, Dexter and Duke, who she adopted in 1996 and 2001, respectively.

Since her death, many fans and friends have shared heartfelt tributes to Keaton. Goldie Hawn paid tribute to her former First Wives Club co-star on Instagram, writing, “You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could…We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends. Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows… maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”

Keaton’s other First Wives Club c0-star, Bette Midler, also shared her heartbreak, saying: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me.” Fashion stylist Lorenzo VonRumpf wrote on Instagram, “Diane Keaton reminded little boys and girls who felt different that they were worthy of love. She chose roles that showed women that it’s never too late to start again, to fall in love, to reinvent yourself and that you never need a man to define you or find happiness…Diane Keaton didn’t just act….she inspired millions. Diane reminds us that being yourself and living authentically is the boldest role you can play. What a privilege to have witnessed her light.”

