RIP Robert Redford: Oscar-Winning Hollywood Legend and Environmental Activist Dead at 89

By Regina Sienra on September 17, 2025
Robert Redford at a Press Conference Supporting Prop 87. Elysian Park, Los Angeles, CA. 10-25-06

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

Robert Redford, the legendary actor and director who used his star power to uplift environmental causes and independent creators, has passed away at the age of 89. He died in his home outside of Provo, Utah, “the place he loved surrounded by those he loved,” per a statement provided to The New York Times by publicist Cindi Berger.

Born in Santa Monica, California, in 1936, he developed a rebellious point of view from a young age as a response to what he described as the alluring but deceitful nature of Los Angeles. He instead dreamed of going away, which took him to study at the University of Colorado before dropping out and traveling around Europe, after his mother’s death. Upon his return to the U.S., he landed his first stage roles on Broadway in 1959, and made his onscreen debut a year later.

After some award-winning roles throughout the 60s, Redford reached superstar status with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). With a preference for projects with cultural weight, he championed projects such as All the President’s Men (1976), based on the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein about the Watergate scandal. Redford was so interested in bringing this story to the screen that he paid $450,000 for the film rights before the book was even finished.

He later tried his hand at directing with Ordinary People, a 1980 intimate family drama based on a novel by Judith Guest. The story prompted some of his collaborators to think of the movie as way for him to figure out some of his own family issues. Still, Redford was commended for treating the story with an attentive, heartfelt approach. The film would win Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars, defeating Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull in both categories.

In 1981, he founded the Sundance Institute to foster emerging creative voices in filmmaking. This made way for the creation of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah—a leading platform today for cutting-edge, independent productions from up-and-coming directors. Even as the festival grew in fame, he fought for the authenticity of the craft and the creative discussions taking place there. He was also praised for his environmental and social activism. Disillusioned by bureaucracy, he found that his work on film and being outspoken about key causes could go further than getting involved in politics.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford,” said Sundance via a statement. “Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the U.S. and around the world. Beyond his enormous contributions to culture at large, we will miss his generosity, clarity of purpose, curiosity, rebellious spirit, and his love for the creative process. We are humbled to be among the stewards of his remarkable legacy, which will continue to guide the Institute in perpetuity.”

In his final years, he dipped his toes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing villain Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His final screen roles included Our Souls at Night (2017), alongside Jane Fonda, a frequent collaborator of his since they first starred together in Barefoot in the Park in 1967; and The Old Man and the Gun (2018), a crime biopic about Forrest Tucker, a famous prison escape artist.

Fonda honored him with an image from Our Souls at Night, and regretted not getting in touch with Redford before his passing. “Bob made a real difference in all good ways,” she wrote on Instagram. “He represented an America we must now fight to protect. He revolutionized independent film making and made us swoon in so many movies. I am very sad today. Cried all morning. But luckily I can think back on so many joyful, laughter-filled moments when his practical jokes would crack me up. Thank you, dearest Bob, for all the pleasure you brought over the years. RIP.”

Robert Redford at the "Our Souls At Nigh" premiere, 74th Venice Film Festival in Italy on 1 September 2017.

Photo: magicinfoto/Depositphotos

Old magazine photo of Mia Farrow and Robert Redford in The Great Gatsby from 1974 (focus on persons in front)

Photo: mobilinchen/Depositphotos

Robert Redford at the "Our Souls At Night" photocall, 74th Venice Film Festival in Italy on 1 September 2017.

Photo: magicinfoto/Depositphotos

Robert Redford, Jane Fonda at the "Our Souls At Night" photocall, 74th Venice Film Festival in Italy on 1 September 2017.

Photo: magicinfoto/Depositphotos

