On December 28, 1895, the public was introduced to two of the world’s most groundbreaking innovations: films and X-ray technology. That both inventions debuted on the same day seems to suggest some sort of shared history, one that radically altered the ways in which we understand and depict the human body. This is exactly what the Queens-based Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) hopes to prove through Overexposed, a new exhibition exploring how art, imaging technology, and medical science inform one another.

Encompassing nearly 40 historical artifacts, films, and installation-based works, the show raises questions about normativity, objectivity, and care, as visualized through medical imaging tools and their appropriation by artists. Featured pieces incorporate everything from X-rays and ultrasounds to MRI and CT scans, offering unexpected and at times jarring representations of the body—both on the inside and on the outside.

“These optical devices changed the way that we think about the human body,” Sonia Shechet Epstein, MoMI’s curator of science and technology, tells My Modern Met. The exhibition, Shechet continues, probes beyond the surface of these devices, considering how “our bodies—and our sense of self—are constantly being redefined by the tools that claim to see us most clearly.”

Shechet has long been intrigued by what she calls the “intersection of science and film,” an interest that began when she encountered Sanctus, an experimental work by the pioneering queer artist Barbara Hammer, about a decade ago. The film repurposes moving X-rays originally shot by Dr. James Sibley Watson in the 1950s, filtering skeletal structures through propulsive, technicolored filters, effects, and visuals. “What’s fascinating is that the subjects are performing for the X-ray camera—shaving, putting on makeup, playing instruments,” Shechet adds.

Sanctus is at the heart of Overexposed, alongside modern and contemporary entries alike. The exhibition’s earliest work, for instance, hails from 1975, showcasing X-rays of artist Ana Mendieta’s head. As we confront these intimate, almost invasive images, Mendieta simultaneously performs standard speech tests, thus transforming herself into a medicalized subject. The show’s most recent contribution, on the other hand, contends with hybridity, autonomy, and gender expression. Produced between 2025 and 2026, Opera Medica sees Agnes Questionmark performing surgery on part-human, part-sea creature sculptures of her own making.

“Having experienced being a patient undergoing gender-affirming surgery, Questionmark uses the tools of a surgeon to reclaim agency and stage surgery her way, while her sculptures reject normative ideals,” Shechet says of the multimedia project.

Aside from art, Overexposed also traces medical imaging through historical objects. This is partially out of necessity, considering that artists only recently gained access to X-ray and similar technologies. “As the decades progressed, artists had a hard time working with the technology because they couldn’t get access to it. It was circumscribed to doctors,” Shechet explains. “Starting in the 1960s and 70s, artists found ways of gaining access. In the present day, we see many more artists working with medical imaging because they’re able to go online and download their scans.”

These artifacts, though, effectively expand the exhibition’s scope, contextualizing how medical imaging evolved throughout history. Highlights include early X-rays, a Lumière Brothers poster, an 1899 X-ray machine advertisement, Disney’s 1929 The Skeleton Dance, and Life Magazine’s 1956 beauty contest with X-rays. Taken together, Shechet hopes the curated selection won’t just provoke thought, but also surprise and delight. She feels confident that a set of bootleg records from the Soviet Union will achieve just that.

“This ‘bone music’ was made in the 50s and 60s, when vinyl was restricted as a way of censoring what citizens could listen to,” she says. “Bootleggers found a way of using X-rays as a substitute for vinyl, inscribing it with the music they secretly loved. From Ukraine, I ordered The Beatles singing Taxman inscribed on a shoulder joint and Hey Jude on some ribs.”

Overexposed: Art, Technology, and the Body is currently on view at the Museum of the Moving Image through January 3, 2027.

A new exhibition contends with the intersections of art, imaging technology, and medical science, gathering films that incorporate X-rays, MRI and CT scans, ultrasounds, and more.

Overexposed is on view at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens through January 3, 2027.

Exhibition Information :

Overexposed: Art, Technology, and the Body

March 14, 2026–January 3, 2027

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35 Ave, Astoria, NY 11106

Museum of the Moving Image: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sutton Communications.

Related Articles :

This “Cursed!” Exhibition Reveals How Magic Ruled the Ancient World [Interview]

New Exhibition Chronicles the Evolution of Chicano Photography Across Six Decades

Expansive Surrealist Exhibition Lands in the U.S. To Celebrate the Art Movement’s Centenary