New Exhibition Chronicles the Evolution of Chicano Photography Across Six Decades

Since its opening in 2022, The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum has been a beacon for Mexican-American art. On top of housing one of its largest permanent collections, it has spotlighted different facets of Chicano art through temporary exhibitions. Its latest exhibition, Chicano Camera Culture: A Photographic History, 1966–2026, is described as the first major survey to explore the evolution of Chicano photography work across six decades.

Curated by Elizabeth Ferrer, author of Latinx Photography in the United States: A Visual History, the exhibition features 150 works by U.S.-based Chicano creatives. The approach goes beyond photography, widening its focus to “lens-based practices” to make room for the many techniques employed by artists throughout the years.

“This exhibition brings together generations of Chicana and Chicano photographers whose work has been central to documenting, shaping, and reimagining our communities. Chicano Camera Culture not only honors the pioneers who wielded the camera as a tool for social change, but also celebrates today’s artists who are expanding the medium in bold and unexpected ways,” says Ferrer.

Going from the traditional to the experimental, the works featured include silver gelatin and digital prints, manipulated imagery, staged scenes, installations, and conceptual approaches. But at their core, they all use the camera as a vehicle for activism, self-expression, and cultural identity.

“Photography has always been an essential part of Chicano culture—it’s how we’ve seen ourselves, how we’ve been seen, and how we’ve reshaped that vision. Chicano Camera Culture brings all of this history together in one place,” shares Cheech Marin, whose sprawling Chicano art collection sparked the creation of The Cheech.

This exhibition marks the first time that both the Riverside Art Museum’s Julia Morgan Building and the The Cheech Marin Center will share a show. Most of the works will be on view at The Cheech through September 6, 2026. Meanwhile a special archival section will take over the Members Gallery at RAM’s historic main building through July 5, 2026. Then, the exhibit will embark on a national tour. To get your tickets and learn more, visit The Cheech’s website.

The Cheech Marin Center hosts Chicano Camera Culture, the first major survey to explore Chicano photography work across six decades.

Curated by Elizabeth Ferrer, the exhibition features 150 works by U.S.-based Chicano creatives.

Going from the traditional to the experimental, the works featured include silver gelatin and digital prints, manipulated imagery, staged scenes, installations, and conceptual approaches.

They all use the camera as a vehicle for activism, self-expression, and cultural identity.

“Photography has always been an essential part of Chicano culture—it’s how we’ve seen ourselves, how we’ve been seen, and how we’ve reshaped that vision,” shares Cheech Marin.

Exhibition Information :

Chicano Camera Culture: A Photographic History, 1966–2026

February 7–September 6, 2026

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture

3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, California, USA

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CauseConnect / The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.