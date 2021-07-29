Home / Infographic

Illuminating Infographic Visualizes Existence as an Intricate Winding “Time Spiral”

By Sara Barnes on July 29, 2021
Science Infographic

In the grand scheme of things, our existence is a blip on the radar. Or, in the case of the work by Pablo Carlos Budassi, the tail end of a very long spiral. The infographic illustrator has created Nature Timespiral, a design that starts with the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago and ends in the present day with humans as city dwellers.

Budassi created a visual system for the infographic. “Every billion years is represented in a 90° angle of the spiral,” he writes. “Additional details about our recent 500 million years are represented in the last 90° of the spiral.” Combining the dazzling beauty of the galaxy with scenes familiar to us on Earth, the events include the “emergence of cosmic structures,” the birth of the solar system, glacial periods, and the evolution of the human species.

Nature Timespiral isn’t the first graphic that Budassi has created. “I usually come up with an idea inspired by existing infographics or after finding Wikipedia pages that don't have images,” he tells My Modern Met. Budassi focuses on science-related topics, which requires him to be extra careful with his information—while also knowing that it will change. “After astronomy and science advance, further changes will be needed every couple of years if I want to keep these graphics updated to the latest knowledge.”

Although visually complex, Budassi starts every graphic with a simple pencil drawing. “Then, it’s a week or two of research and discussion with my friend and teacher professor Rasmus Grønfeldt Winther,” he explains, “and then I assemble the final graphic as a collage of public domain textures and some original photos and illustrations.”

This style—both a mix of informative and dense—is what draws viewers to his work. “I think my graphics (especially my logarithmic universe illustration) became so popular because of the realistic photography style mixed out with a content that tries to condense as many details and data as possible about the subject.”

You can buy a print of Nature Timespiral on Budassi’s website.

Pablo Carlos Budassi has created Nature Timespiral, a science infographic starting with the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago and ending with present-day humans living in manmade cities.

Detail of an InfographicDetail of an InfographicDetail of an InfographicNature and Science InfographicNature and Science InfographicScience InfographicScience InfographicScience InfographicNature and Science Infographic

Pablo Carlos Budassi: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pablo Carlos Budassi.

Related Articles:

Impeccably-Drawn Infographics of the 1800’s by John Philipps Emslie

Helpful Infographics Visualize Complex Branches of Math and Science

45 Years Ago NASA Launched an Infographic for Aliens to Find in Outer Space

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Facts About the Burj Khalifa, The Tallest Building in the World [Infographic]
5 Trailblazing Black Women in History [Infographic]
DNA Researchers Discover 14 Living Relatives of Leonard da Vinci
Who Was Michelangelo? Get to Know the Renaissance Sculptor and Painter
Data Scientist Makes Stunning Maps of the Average Colors of the World
82-Year-Old Wally Funk Will Join Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin’s Space Launch

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]
Get To Know 5 Radical Female Latin American Artists [Infographic]
Skull Hidden in a Well for 90 Years Leads to the Discovery of New Human Species
Who Was Pierre de Fermat? The Mathematician Who Left Behind a Mysterious “Last Theorem”
10 Futuristic Buildings by Dame Zaha Hadid [Infographic]
How to Draw a Beautiful Rose in 10 Simple Steps [Infographic]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.