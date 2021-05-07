Home / Infographic

Get to Know the Crown of Jean-Michel Basquiat [Infographic]

By Claudicet Pena on May 7, 2021
American Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat was born in New York from Haitian and Puerto Rican parents. He was one of the most influential American painters and fascinated the art world for decades along with his good friend and iconic creative, Andy Warhol. Basquiat, the then rising star of the New York art scene, was known for his graffiti-like images and was considered to be the founder of the Neo-Expressionism Movement.

Basquiat painted themes throughout his works of art. The primary dominant themes in Basquiat’s paintings are crowns and heads. The very first crown appeared in his painting Red Kings, 1981. By often using the crown motif, he recognizes the nobility of his influencers and heroes. The use of the crown varies throughout his works, and the design depends on the message he expresses in each particular painting. Basquiat himself wore a crown on his own head in the form of dreadlocks.

To learn more about the artist who emblazoned the history of contemporary art, My Modern Met compiled an infographic to dive deeper into the crown that helped Basquiat achieve the status of a “king”, even after his death.

