Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Flamingo Estate, Los Angeles (@flamingo_estate)

One of the most exciting Hollywood comebacks of late is that of Pamela Anderson. The 58-year-old actor has been the subject of a revealing documentary, received praise for her recent range of work in the films The Last Showgirl and The Naked Gun, and made waves for championing a no-makeup look. Her latest endeavor draws from her love for nature and her family, and it’s for a good cause. Anderson is now selling limited-edition artisanal pickles, with all proceeds being donated to charity.

The star teamed up with Flamingo Estate, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle company for this project called Pamela’s Pickles. The base recipe was passed down to Anderson from her great-aunt Vie, and the actor threw in a personal touch with dried rose petals—a nod to her beloved personal garden and the scent of the flowers in it. Flamingo Estate topped these delicacies with some of their signature flavors, such as pink peppercorn, guajillo chile, and smoky sea salt.

“After months of development with Pam in the Flamingo Estate kitchen, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve got a couple hundred jars of the most delicious pickles we’ve ever tasted,” writes the company. The result is a treat with cool, floral, tangy, and spicy notes of flavor. Flamingo Estate notes that Pamela’s Pickles are also “hot and vegan”—just like the actor herself. The brand also praises Anderson for her cooking expertise, environmental activism, and being a “lighthouse for people who wanna live full, happy, and healthy lives on their own terms.”

All the proceeds from Anderson’s pickles will go to the California Wildlife Center, a non-profit the star has supported since its inception. Established in 1998, the Malibu-based organization is devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing thousands of native wild animals along the California coast.

“What a delicious journey,” Anderson wrote in a statement. “The care that goes into these grounds and into sincere collaborations is authentic. Brandon, Dylan [her sons], and I are so proud to share our mutual love of condiments (especially pickles) with you. And to give the proceeds to California Wildlife Center, with so much need, is a prophetic call back to many Malibu lemonade stands and hours of volunteering.”

You can order Pamela’s Pickles on Flamingo Estate’s website. To stay up to date with the actor, follow Pamela Anderson on Instagram.

Pamela Anderson’s latest endeavor draws from her love for nature and her family. Plus, it’s for a good cause!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Flamingo Estate, Los Angeles (@flamingo_estate)

The 58-year-old actor is now selling limited-edition artisanal pickles based on a family recipe.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Flamingo Estate, Los Angeles (@flamingo_estate)

The actor threw in a personal touch with dried rose petals—a nod to her beloved personal garden and the scent of the flowers in it.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Flamingo Estate, Los Angeles (@flamingo_estate)

All proceeds from Pamela’s Pickles will be donated to the California Wildlife Center, a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases local wildlife along the California coast.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Flamingo Estate, Los Angeles (@flamingo_estate)

Pamela Anderson: Instagram

Flamingo Estate: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Pamela Anderson Champions a No-Makeup Look in Her Red Carpet Appearances

Los Angeles Artist Shares How She’s Rebuilding After Devastating January Fires [Interview]

Watch Steve Carell Surprise High School Seniors Affected by LA Wildfires With Free Prom Tickets

8-Year-Old Heart Transplant Candidate Craving Pickles Gets “Pickle Party” in Children’s Hospital