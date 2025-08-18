Home / Entertainment

Pamela Anderson Sells Pickles Using Family Recipe To Support the California Wildlife Center

By Regina Sienra on August 18, 2025

One of the most exciting Hollywood comebacks of late is that of Pamela Anderson. The 58-year-old actor has been the subject of a revealing documentary, received praise for her recent range of work in the films The Last Showgirl and The Naked Gun, and made waves for championing a no-makeup look. Her latest endeavor draws from her love for nature and her family, and it’s for a good cause. Anderson is now selling limited-edition artisanal pickles, with all proceeds being donated to charity.

The star teamed up with Flamingo Estate, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle company for this project called Pamela’s Pickles. The base recipe was passed down to Anderson from her great-aunt Vie, and the actor threw in a personal touch with dried rose petals—a nod to her beloved personal garden and the scent of the flowers in it. Flamingo Estate topped these delicacies with some of their signature flavors, such as pink peppercorn, guajillo chile, and smoky sea salt.

“After months of development with Pam in the Flamingo Estate kitchen, we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve got a couple hundred jars of the most delicious pickles we’ve ever tasted,” writes the company. The result is a treat with cool, floral, tangy, and spicy notes of flavor. Flamingo Estate notes that Pamela’s Pickles are also “hot and vegan”—just like the actor herself. The brand also praises Anderson for her cooking expertise, environmental activism, and being a “lighthouse for people who wanna live full, happy, and healthy lives on their own terms.”

All the proceeds from Anderson’s pickles will go to the California Wildlife Center, a non-profit the star has supported since its inception. Established in 1998, the Malibu-based organization is devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing thousands of native wild animals along the California coast.

“What a delicious journey,” Anderson wrote in a statement. “The care that goes into these grounds and into sincere collaborations is authentic. Brandon, Dylan [her sons], and I are so proud to share our mutual love of condiments (especially pickles) with you. And to give the proceeds to California Wildlife Center, with so much need, is a prophetic call back to many Malibu lemonade stands and hours of volunteering.”

You can order Pamela’s Pickles on Flamingo Estate’s website. To stay up to date with the actor, follow Pamela Anderson on Instagram.

Pamela Anderson’s latest endeavor draws from her love for nature and her family. Plus, it’s for a good cause!

The 58-year-old actor is now selling limited-edition artisanal pickles based on a family recipe.

The actor threw in a personal touch with dried rose petals—a nod to her beloved personal garden and the scent of the flowers in it.

All proceeds from Pamela’s Pickles will be donated to the California Wildlife Center, a nonprofit that rescues, rehabilitates, and releases local wildlife along the California coast.

Pamela Anderson: Instagram
Flamingo Estate: Website | Instagram

Sources: Pamela Anderson Is Selling Pickles, With All Proceeds Going Towards the California Wildlife Center

Related Articles:

Pamela Anderson Champions a No-Makeup Look in Her Red Carpet Appearances

Los Angeles Artist Shares How She’s Rebuilding After Devastating January Fires [Interview]

Watch Steve Carell Surprise High School Seniors Affected by LA Wildfires With Free Prom Tickets

8-Year-Old Heart Transplant Candidate Craving Pickles Gets “Pickle Party” in Children’s Hospital

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice
Chris Evans Misses Cannes Film Premiere To Celebrate Mom’s 70th Birthday Instead
Millie Bobby Brown Lives on a Farm in Rural Georgia That Doubles as a Shelter for Rescue Dogs
Pedro Pascal’s Trans Sister Lux Praises His Kindness and Support
Conan O’Brien’s Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech Is a Masterful Tribute
Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists Who Criticize Her Appearance and Other Celebrities Rally Behind Her

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Charli xcx and Noah Kahan Join Chappell Roan and Pledge $25,000 Each To Help Struggling Artists
Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires
CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life
Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’
Heidi Klum‘s Mind-Boggling E.T. Costume Won Halloween

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.