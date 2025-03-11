Home / Inspiring / Good News

Watch Steve Carell Surprise High School Seniors Affected by LA Wildfires With Free Prom Tickets

By Emma Taggart on March 11, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice's Kids (@alicewillhelp)

Actor Steve Carell recently surprised over 800 seniors at six Altadena high schools, promising free prom tickets to those impacted by the California wildfires. The generous gesture was made in collaboration with the Virginia-based charity Alice’s Kids, which will cover the full cost of the tickets.

Alice’s Kids provides anonymous financial assistance to children in need with the hopes of boosting their self-esteem. The charity will contribute approximately $175,000 to support the many children who lost their homes in the LA wildfires, allowing them to enjoy a memorable prom experience free from financial stress.

Carell’s announcement was made via a video broadcast to six high school auditoriums across Altadena, California, on Tuesday, March 4. “Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement,” the comedic actor said in his classic deadpan style, with just the right touch of awkward humor. Carell continued, “I work with a wonderful charity…Alice’s Kids, and Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets, and if you've already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you.”

When the fires started, Alice’s Kids founder and executive director Ronald Fitzsimmons made phone calls to schools in the affected areas to ask what his charity could do to help. While he was told that schools were already overwhelmed with donations, it didn’t deter him. He understood that it was a matter of timing and remained determined to find the right moment to help.

“That’s when I thought, ‘Well, let's do something later on. Later on, all the charities will be gone. The kids who are seniors will be going off somewhere,’” Fitzsimmons said. “So that’s when I thought, ‘What can we do to lift them a little bit in a few months from now?’” He added, “That’s when the idea of prom tickets came up.”

Carell and his family became involved with Alice’s Kids several years ago when his wife, Nancy Carell, made a generous donation to the charity. Knowing that many high school students are fans of The Office, where Carell plays the iconic Michael Scott, Fitzsimmons reached out to ask if Carell would be willing to help spread the word about the prom tickets. Carell didn’t hesitate to help and had the video ready the very next day.

High schools receiving funding include John Muir High School, Aveson Global Leadership Academy, Blair High School, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Pasadena High School, and Rose City High School.

Actor Steve Carell recently surprised over 800 seniors at six Altadena high schools with free prom tickets, paid for by the Virginia-based charity Alice’s Kids.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice's Kids (@alicewillhelp)

Alice's Kids: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Steve Carrel: Instagram

Source: Watch as Steve Carell tells students their prom expenses are paid for after brutal wildfires

Related Articles:

Teen Goes Viral for Crocheting the Perfect Prom Dress in 3 Days

Teen Whose Prom Was Canceled Due To COVID Has a Stunning Photoshoot in Her Dress

Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy
Paralyzed Man Makes Selfless Donation to Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy
Internet-Famous Bald Eagle Pair’s Three Eggs Are Expected To Hatch Soon
Over 1,700 Artists and Arts Workers Will Receive Aid From the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund
87-Year-Old Widower Goes Viral for Hand-Delivering Party Invitations, Saying “4 PM Until the Cops Arrive”
UMass Will Give $10K to Student Who Made Half-Court Shot After Insurance Company Denies Prize

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Who Fled Palisades Fire on a Bicycle Reunites With the Only Artwork Rescued From His Demolished Home
6-Year-Old Boy Saves Over 2,500 Plastic Tubs From Ending up in Landfills
FireAid Benefit Concert Raises Over $1 Million To Rebuild LA After Wildfires
Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores
Travis Kelce Purchases $3.3 Million Home in Kansas City for Youths Experiencing Homelessness
Landscaper Helps Elderly Woman With Her Garden for Free and Then Raises Over $850K for Her

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.