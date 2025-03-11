Watch Steve Carell Surprise High School Seniors Affected by LA Wildfires With Free Prom Tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice's Kids (@alicewillhelp)

Actor Steve Carell recently surprised over 800 seniors at six Altadena high schools, promising free prom tickets to those impacted by the California wildfires. The generous gesture was made in collaboration with the Virginia-based charity Alice’s Kids, which will cover the full cost of the tickets.

Alice’s Kids provides anonymous financial assistance to children in need with the hopes of boosting their self-esteem. The charity will contribute approximately $175,000 to support the many children who lost their homes in the LA wildfires, allowing them to enjoy a memorable prom experience free from financial stress.

Carell’s announcement was made via a video broadcast to six high school auditoriums across Altadena, California, on Tuesday, March 4. “Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement,” the comedic actor said in his classic deadpan style, with just the right touch of awkward humor. Carell continued, “I work with a wonderful charity…Alice’s Kids, and Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets, and if you've already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you.”

When the fires started, Alice’s Kids founder and executive director Ronald Fitzsimmons made phone calls to schools in the affected areas to ask what his charity could do to help. While he was told that schools were already overwhelmed with donations, it didn’t deter him. He understood that it was a matter of timing and remained determined to find the right moment to help.

“That’s when I thought, ‘Well, let's do something later on. Later on, all the charities will be gone. The kids who are seniors will be going off somewhere,’” Fitzsimmons said. “So that’s when I thought, ‘What can we do to lift them a little bit in a few months from now?’” He added, “That’s when the idea of prom tickets came up.”

Carell and his family became involved with Alice’s Kids several years ago when his wife, Nancy Carell, made a generous donation to the charity. Knowing that many high school students are fans of The Office, where Carell plays the iconic Michael Scott, Fitzsimmons reached out to ask if Carell would be willing to help spread the word about the prom tickets. Carell didn’t hesitate to help and had the video ready the very next day.

High schools receiving funding include John Muir High School, Aveson Global Leadership Academy, Blair High School, Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, Pasadena High School, and Rose City High School.

