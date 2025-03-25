8-Year-Old Heart Transplant Candidate Craving Pickles Gets “Pickle Party” in Children’s Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Children’s Hospital (@bostonchildrens)

An 8-year-old named Emerson Bayse considers pickles a big dill—especially now that she’s awaiting a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital. Her hankering for pickles began as she prepared for the procedure, a common experience for cardiac patients on fluid restrictions, who often develop a taste for salty foods. Fortunately, the hospital staff took her cravings seriously, and sent Chef Sarah Bryce, the hospital’s chef and culinary services program manager, to put together a “pickle party” in Emerson’s hospital room.

At just 7 years old, Emerson started her treatment at home in Medway, Massachusetts, and transitioned to inpatient care at Boston Children’s Hospital when summer break began in June. There, she connected with Bryce, who uses food and cooking experiences to bring joy to sick kids during their stays in hospital.

Bryce—who is now training to become a dietitian—once walked the same hospital halls as a patient at Boston Children’s. She vividly remembers the meaningful moments shared with staff and was inspired to give back. Today, she crafts personalized culinary experiences based on what children crave, from cupcake decorating and bedside pizza parties to breakfast waffles, nachos, and now pickles.

“I’ve worked in these rooms and I’ve seen what a difference it is for a child to eat—just trying to get them to eat something,” said Bryce. “It sounds so simple, right? But it really can be a huge difference.”

Bryce received an email from Emerson’s doctors explaining her cravings for pickles and asking if she could help. After consulting Emerson’s clinical dietitian, she decided to ask the young patient if she knows how pickles are made. “She said, ‘No! I would have never thought about it,’ and I said, ‘What if we made some together?’” Bryce recalls. “Her eyes lit up and she was like, ‘We can do that?’” Bryce replied, “We can do anything—if you say you want to do something, I’m gonna try my best to do it.”

Bryce found a recipe, gathered the necessary equipment, prepared the brine, and brought all the ingredients directly to Emerson’s room. Together, they made seven different kinds of pickles, including cucumbers, garlic, onions, watermelon, and one made with Bayse’s favorite Italian dressing. They even made pickle juice ice cubes, which were served with lemonade to the staff and visitors who stopped by for a salty treat. By the end of the pickle party, all of the pickles were gone. Commenting on how the day went, Bryce said, “It was the best two hours of my life.”

Allison Bayse, the mother of the 8-year-old patient, said, “The fact that they’re so supportive of just knowing what the kids are interested in and like to do and then just going with that idea, they’ve really normalized the experience for Emerson here at Children’s Hospital.” The grateful mother added, “She’s modeling from these adults their care and interest in her, and she’s taking that and trying to give it back to the other kids here in the building.”

Emerson hasn’t let her health situation get in the way of having fun. During her hospital stay, she’s found ways to get others involved in her activities. When the hospital revealed its lobby aquarium, she set up an under-the-sea-themed table with Goldfish crackers and blue candy. She’s even been nicknamed the “unit magician” for putting on magic shows as “The Magnificent Cardio,” entertaining both patients and hospital staff.

