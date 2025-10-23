Home / News

The Parthenon in Athens Is Completely Free of Scaffolding for the First Time in 200 Years

By Regina Sienra on October 23, 2025
The Parthenon in Athens

Photo: kaetana/Depositphotos

The view of the Parthenon overlooking Athens from the Acropolis is one of the most breathtaking sights in the world. An icon of Ancient Greece, the marble temple is a sort of bridge between past and present. For years, though, parts of the site has been covered by scaffolding in an effort to preserve and restore the building. Now, for the first time in about 200 years, the Parthenon is completely free from these metal railings.

The scaffolding that was recently taken down was set up about 20 years ago along the western facade. Since this side offers the best sights from the street level, its removal has been more noticeable among visitors. However, different iterations of scaffolding have been set up around the Parthenon for conservation purposes starting in the 19th century.

While the scaffolding being gone is exciting, this is only a temporary measure. Conservation work must resume and new scaffolding will be installed along the Parthenon’s western side in November. Luckily, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni says that it will be “lighter and aesthetically much closer to the logic of the monument.”

This new scaffolding will also be up for a shorter span of time; it will be taken down in early summer 2026, liberating the Parthenon from these metal railings for good.

The historic site, built in the mid-5th century BC to honor Athena, the city’s patron goddess, was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987. It is regarded as an architectural feat due to its proportion and design, and has grown into a longstanding symbol of democracy and art. The Parthenon is also Greece’s most popular tourist site, with 4.5 million people visiting it in 2024 alone.

To combat over-tourism, which put the fray structure into further risk, visitors to the Parthenon are now required to make a reservation for a timed entry slot. To learn more about how to plan a visit, go to the Acropolis website. If you’re not visiting Athens any time soon, you can take in the original splendor of the building with this 3D model created by archeologist Juan de Lara.

Sources: Greece’s famed Parthenon free of scaffolding for first time in decades; You Can See the Parthenon Without Scaffolding for the First Time in Decades

