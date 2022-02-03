Embroidered Brooches Look Like Portraits of Real Birds

Nature-lovers know that there's an abundance of bird species in the world. While it may be hard to see many of these in person, artist Paulina Bartnik (aka Embirdery) immortalizes their portraits in exquisite embroidered brooches. She uses her meticulous stitching techniques to render the unique appearance of each feathered creature—from barn owls to hummingbirds.

“I chose birds because of the beautiful colors, shapes, and texture of feathers,” Bartnik tells My Modern Met. “To embroider them, I mainly use the needle painting technique, which I think perfectly imitates bird feathers.” Beginning with a background of felt sheets, the artist creates a combination of short and long stitches in a variety of colors to produce a textile effect.

In this way, Bartnik is able to give her brooches a sense of volume and depth. The faces of her embroidered birds feature all of their distinct markings, which make them appear incredibly real. Not only that, but the variety of hues she uses to create the feathers make it seem like the texture of the bird shimmers in the light.

You can purchase original embroidered brooches via Bartnik's Etsy shop and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Poland-based artist Paulina Bartnik (aka Embirdery) creates beautifully embroidered brooches.

Embirdery: Etsy | Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Paulina Bartnik.

Related Articles:

Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs

Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries

Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits