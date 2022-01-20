Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs

Whether they're digging through the dirt or rolling through the grass, you can't help but be charmed by the purity of pups. That's exactly why artist @da_gaemee creates lovable hand embroidery art of dogs being dogs. Each piece captures some of the joy canines find in even the smallest things.

“I just want to draw a little happiness that can be found in everyday life and to present a small smile to those who see my works,” da_gaemee tells My Modern Met. “These days, I stitch about the life of dogs who find happiness even in the small things. They're serious and passionate about tree branches, torn clothes, digging tunnels, and even breaking sofas. I wanted to capture their passion and innocent happiness.”

To enhance the realism of her works, da_gaemee often incorporates real-life materials into her embroidery. For instance, in the depiction of two pups digging through the ground, the artist actually mixed sand with glue and attached it to the fabric, thereby giving the piece greater depth and volume. Likewise, the portrait of two joyful black labs carrying a large stick features a real stick that da_gaemee stitched into the composition. These clever touches make her art not only fun but relatable as well.

Artist @da_gaemee on Instagram creates exquisite hand embroidery that captures the charming behaviors of dogs.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by da_gaemee.

