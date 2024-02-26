Pedro Pascal Emotionally Reveals He’s “a Little Drunk” While Accepting SAG Award

Actor Pedro Pascal gave a formidable performance on the first season of HBO's The Last of Us, earning him several awards nominations. While he has dutifully attended many ceremonies over the last several weeks, the Chilean-American actor has most often left empty handed. That's why he thought it would be okay if he indulged a little at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. That was until he was named the winner for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Looking surprised and even a bit distressed, Pascal took to the stage to accept the trophy. “This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” the actor admitted. “And thank you, HBO for… geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this! I've been in the union since 1999, so this is an incredible f***ing honor.” Despite his many years working as an actor in film, TV, and theater, he didn't rise to prominence until 2014, when he portrayed Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones.

While many stars often choose to pay tribute to their fellow nominees during their acceptance speech, Pascal confessed that he didn't remember any of their names at the moment, making the attendees laugh. The list was made up of Succession stars Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brian Cox, as well The Morning Show‘s Billy Crudup.

After thanking the creators of The Last of Us for giving him a job—and joking about having no other skills or interests—the actor wrapped up candidly by saying, “I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave.” In a backstage interview after his speech, Pascal told Tan France, “I don't remember what I said. I just was very surprised…Let's YouTube it later.”

The actor, who had already lost the Golden Globe, the Critics' Choice Award, and the Emmy—all of them to Culkin—expected more of the same. The Succession actor even jokingly told Pascal to “suck it” on stage after his Golden Globes win. Wondering about the latest turn, Pascal was asked about their awards season pretend feud. To that, he simply revealed his plans for the after party: “I'm going to make out with Kieran.”

