Watch Pedro Pascal Hilariously Break Character on SNL

By Margherita Cole on February 8, 2023
Pedro Pascal Breaks Character

Last week's Saturday Night Live episode hosted by Pedro Pascal was an undeniable hit with fans online. While many people latched onto Bowen Yang's portrayal of the Chinese spy balloon in the cold open and Pascal's performance as a gritty Mario in a fake Super Mario movie trailer, there were other comedic moments as well. One of the best being when the Chilean-American actor completely broke character in the middle of a sketch.

Although SNL comedians try their best to maintain straight faces during their performances, it's not uncommon for them to laugh sometimes. And whenever they do, the audience always gets a kick out of it. Pascal was no exception when he couldn't contain his amusement during a sketch titled “Lisa from Temecula.” Despite the simple premise of a woman ordering a steak that is “extra-extra-extra well done” the sketch provided plenty of unexpectedly humorous moments. And, as the saying goes, laughter is contagious.

As Lisa—played by actress Ego Nwodim—tries to cut into her specially prepared steak, she shakes the table to comedic levels. The uncontrollable rocking and swaying of the table sends everyone's food and drinks spilling onto the tablecloth. Pascal tries to deliver his lines during Nwodim's antics but quickly succumbs to laughter. And he's not the only one. Other SNL cast members, namely Yang, also struggle to keep straight faces. By the end, everyone is chuckling their way through the sketch. Since the whole thing was being broadcast live, they couldn't just yell cut and do another take. Miraculously, as the show must go on, they made it through the sketch.

Scroll down to watch the whole hilarious scene unfold.

Actor Pedro Pascal broke character during the “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.

h/t: [HuffPost]

All images via SNL.

