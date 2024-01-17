Home / Entertainment

Christina Applegate Tears up While Receiving Standing Ovation at Emmy Awards Amid MS Battle

By Regina Sienra on January 17, 2024
Christina applegate at the 2024 emmys

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

The 2024 Emmy Awards were full of exciting reunions and inspiring speeches. But no other moment was as poignant as actress Christina Applegate's appearance on stage. The Married… With Children star had mostly withdrawn from the public eye since she announced she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. So when she took the stage, the audience—including many of her peers and former colleagues—received her with a standing ovation.

Applegate walked on stage donning a dark red Christian Siriano gown and holding a cane, arm in arm with Emmys host Anthony Anderson. The actress looked visibly moved by the audience's gesture. “Thank you so much! Oh my God! You’re totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up,” Applegate joked as she fought back tears.

The actress then remembered some of the legendary roles that made her a TV star, like Kelly Bundy from Married… With Children, Samantha from Samantha Who?, and Jen Harding from Dead To Me. “But very few of you probably know me from that debut—I’m going to cry more than I’ve been crying—Baby Burt Grizzell, Days of Our Lives, it was really a breakout role.” Applegate said, referring to her first-ever TV credit from 1972.

“Anyway, it's been an honor to play funny, flawed, complex characters,” she continued, before presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to Ayo Edebiri. Applegate herself was nominated for her performance in Dead to Me in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, which went to Abbott Elementary‘s star Quinta Brunson.

Applegate has openly discussed how her illness has upended her life, describing the filming of the final season of Dead To Me as the hardest thing she's ever done—and it may be her final onscreen credit. “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set,” Applegate told the LA Times. “I don’t have that in me at this moment.” Even so, her career is far from over as she hopes to produce, develop and do “a sh*t ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”

Actress Christina Applegate got a standing ovation at the 2024, where she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win

Graphic Designer Artfully Photoshops 30 Celebrities With Their Younger Selves

Zendaya Makes Emmy Awards History and Sets Two Records in One Night

Actress Julia Garner Is Nominated for Two Awards at This Year’s Emmys

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Actress Katherine Heigl Creates Incredible Paintings and Mixed Media Art
Julia Stiles Recreates Her Iconic ‘Save the Last Dance’ Routine With Chloe Fineman on SNL
Rare Painting Made by All Four Members of the Beatles Could Sell for $600k
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Will Soon Be Turned Into a Stage Musical
Animator Hayao Miyazaki Wins First Golden Globe at the Age of 82 for ‘The Boy and the Heron’
Stunning Portraits of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win
Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Post About How 2023 Changed Her Life
Martha Stewart Shares “Thirst Trap” at 82 Years Old and Her Tips for the Perfect Selfie
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have a ‘Twins’ Reunion 36 Years After Their Film
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas
Take the 2023 Pop Culture Quiz & Test Your Entertainment Knowledge [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.