Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA Perseverance Rover Just Made the First Breathable Oxygen on Mars

By Jessica Stewart on April 23, 2021
NASA Perseverance Rover - MOXIE

Technicians at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory lower the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) instrument into the belly of the Perseverance rover. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

It's been a good week for NASA on Mars. First, the Ingenuity helicopter made its historic first flight and now the Perseverance rover has accomplished an important first. NASA announced that an instrument aboard Perseverance had transformed Mars' CO2-rich atmosphere into oxygen. This milestone is a giant step forward in preparing for a future human flight to Mars.

A toaster-sized instrument aboard the rover performed the experiment. Known as MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), it took a small quantity of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and converted it into oxygen. Accomplishing this feat requires MOXIE to separate the carbon molecules from the oxygen molecules in carbon dioxide. The oxygen is stored, while carbon monoxide is released into the Martian atmosphere. As Mars' atmosphere is 96% carbon dioxide, learning how to harvest oxygen from it is fundamental for human-led missions.

“This is a critical first step at converting carbon dioxide to oxygen on Mars,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for STMD. “MOXIE has more work to do, but the results from this technology demonstration are full of promise as we move toward our goal of one-day seeing humans on Mars. Oxygen isn’t just the stuff we breathe. Rocket propellant depends on oxygen, and future explorers will depend on producing propellant on Mars to make the trip home.”

Perseverance rover on Mars

Perseverance rover on Mars. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Though the quantity of oxygen produced in this first experiment was small—just 5 grams, which is enough for an astronaut to breathe for 10 minutes—the plan is to scale up. MOXIE is currently designed to produce 10 grams of oxygen per hour. To get four astronauts launched off Mars and back to Earth, a rocket would require about 55,000 pounds (25 metric tons) of oxygen. And, of course, the astronauts would also need oxygen while staying on the planet. Michael Hecht of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory, MOXIE's principal investigator, estimates that the astronauts would use about 1 metric ton of oxygen between them during a year spent on Mars.

As the conversion process causes temperatures to reach about 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit (800 Celsius), MOXIE was designed with heat-tolerant materials. This includes 3D-printed nickel alloy parts to heat and cool the gases and an aerogel to help trap the heat. The thin gold coating on MOXIE's exterior serves to reflect infrared heat and stop it from radiating outward and damaging Perseverance.

MOXIE will continue to run different tests over the course of the next Martian year, which is about two years on Earth. Now that the instrument has proved that it functions, it will extract oxygen at least nine more times. MOXIE will also run during different times of day and seasons to determine how it performs in varying atmospheric conditions.

“MOXIE isn’t just the first instrument to produce oxygen on another world,” said Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations within STMD. She explains that it's the first technology that will help future missions, “live off the land.” With this exciting experiment coming just 60 Martian days after Perseverance landed in February, there's sure to be more developments as the rover carries out its mission and brings us closer to stepping foot on Mars.

Related Articles:

You Can Now Check the Daily Weather Report of Mars Thanks to NASA

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Took a 1.8-Billion-Pixel Panorama Photo of Mars

Explore Sounds and Images From Mars Sent Home From NASA’s Perseverance Rover

NASA Is Naming New Landmarks Discovered by Mars Rover in the Navajo Language

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Successfully Takes History-Making Flight on Mars
NASA Releases Breathtaking Image of Rolling Blue Dunes on Mars
Astrophotographer Combined 12 Years of Milky Way Images Into One Giant ‘Grand Mosaic’
NASA Astronaut Is Sharing Amazing Photos From His Spacecraft Window Seat
Astronomers Successfully Image the Magnetic Field at the Edge of a Black Hole
Meet the Harvard Computers, the Undervalued Women Who Mapped 400,000 Stars

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Explore Sounds and Images From Mars Sent Home From NASA’s Perseverance Rover
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has Landed on Mars in Search of Ancient Life
NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Is Honored With a New Spacecraft Named After Her
Teen Interning at NASA Discovers New Planet on His Third Day on the Job
Astrophotographer Captures Extraordinary Details of Moon’s Surface in 209-Megapixel Photo
Photographer Captures ISS Passing Between Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.