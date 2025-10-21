Home / Art / Painting

Artist Keeps Ukrainian Folk Art Alive With Stunning Petrykivka Paintings

By Emma Taggart on October 21, 2025

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Inspired by her Ukrainian heritage, Odesa-born and Pittsburgh-based artist Marianna Mackanych creates vibrant folk art in the traditional Petrykivka style. Her paintings bloom with sweeping brushstrokes and radiant colors, depicting flowers that embody beauty, renewal, and resilience.

“For me, Petrykivka is more than just a pattern; it is a worldview expressed through rhythm, movement, and breath—truly the art of free people,” Mackanych tells My Modern Met. “Through my art, I hope to share the beauty and depth of Ukrainian culture with a wider audience and contribute to its preservation for future generations.”

The Petrykivka tradition began in the 17th century in a small Ukrainian village of the same name. It was part of everyday life, with people painting bright floral designs on walls, furniture, and household items. By the 20th century, the art had evolved beyond home decor and found new life on paper and canvas. Mackanych’s paintings keep the traditional art form alive, bringing the beauty of Ukrainian culture to Pittsburgh and beyond.

In recent years, Petrykivka has received official recognition as part of Ukraine’s intangible cultural heritage and is proudly listed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Scroll down for more beautiful paintings, and visit Marianna Mackanych’s website to purchase original artwork. A portion of every sale is donated to support children in Ukraine who have lost homes and parents due to the war.

Inspired by her Ukrainian heritage, Odesa-born and Pittsburgh-based artist Marianna Mackanych creates vibrant folk art in the traditional Petrykivka style.

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Her paintings bloom with sweeping brushstrokes and radiant colors, depicting flowers that embody beauty, renewal, and resilience.

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Petrykivka Art by Marianna Mackanych

Marianna Mackanych: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Marianna Mackanych.

Related Articles:

Powerful Portraits of Ukrainian Refugees Posing in Front of Their Destroyed Homeland

15 Contemporary Ukrainian Artists You Can Support on Society6

Gorgeous Paintings Meticulously Crafted with a Cat Hair Paintbrush

Ukrainian Artist Remembers Those Lost in Russian Invasion in Heartbreaking “War Notes”

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Enigmatic Maps and Diagrams That Are Meant To Be Defined by You
30 Bob Ross Paintings Will Be Auctioned To Support Public TV Stations Affected by Government Cuts
This Artist Has Spent Decades Blurring the Boundaries Between Dreams and Reality
Camille Pissarro’s First Major U.S. Retrospective in Over 40 Years Will Open This Month
Monumental Mandala-Like Paintings Explore the Vastness of Spirituality
Frida Kahlo Painting Could Break Art Record for Female Artists by Selling for up to $60 Million

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Paintings Scattered With Colorful Eggshells Convey Life’s Fragility and Resilience in One [Interview]
Artist Conjures Surreal, Futuristic Worlds Populated By a Lone Astronaut
Artist Celebrates Pueblo Architecture in Minimalist, Color-Blocked Paintings
Simple Pastel Paintings Celebrate Everyday Life With Quiet Tenderness
Intricate Portraits Painted on Persian Rugs Link the Past to the Present
Ed Sheeran Showcases His Splatter Paintings for the First Time in London Exhibition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.