Artist Keeps Ukrainian Folk Art Alive With Stunning Petrykivka Paintings

Inspired by her Ukrainian heritage, Odesa-born and Pittsburgh-based artist Marianna Mackanych creates vibrant folk art in the traditional Petrykivka style. Her paintings bloom with sweeping brushstrokes and radiant colors, depicting flowers that embody beauty, renewal, and resilience.

“For me, Petrykivka is more than just a pattern; it is a worldview expressed through rhythm, movement, and breath—truly the art of free people,” Mackanych tells My Modern Met. “Through my art, I hope to share the beauty and depth of Ukrainian culture with a wider audience and contribute to its preservation for future generations.”

The Petrykivka tradition began in the 17th century in a small Ukrainian village of the same name. It was part of everyday life, with people painting bright floral designs on walls, furniture, and household items. By the 20th century, the art had evolved beyond home decor and found new life on paper and canvas. Mackanych’s paintings keep the traditional art form alive, bringing the beauty of Ukrainian culture to Pittsburgh and beyond.

In recent years, Petrykivka has received official recognition as part of Ukraine’s intangible cultural heritage and is proudly listed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Scroll down for more beautiful paintings, and visit Marianna Mackanych’s website to purchase original artwork. A portion of every sale is donated to support children in Ukraine who have lost homes and parents due to the war.

