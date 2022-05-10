Ukrainian Artist Remembers Those Lost in Russian Invasion in Heartbreaking “War Notes”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukrainian artist Olga Wilson has been keeping what she calls “war notes.” Although it conjures up the idea of journal entries, Wilson's notes are actually drawings and short explanations (shared as captions) on her Instagram account. Updated nearly every day since the beginning of March, her digital drawings provide a heartbreaking account of what is happening in her country.

In a color palette heavily concentrated in blue, glittering stars are a constant throughout each piece. They are utilized as a way of remembrance; to those who have died either in their role as soldiers fighting against Russia or just trying to live as best they can in the midst of a war. Many people contact her directly to have their loved ones drawn. One poignant example is an illustration with a request submitted to Wilson, and she used her talents to depict Oksana Yaremenko. The ghost-like woman is pictured with long hair and blunt bangs while petting a cat.

“On February 28, 2022, as a result of the first shelling of city Sievierodonetsk, my colleague Oksana Yaremenko died,” the Instagram caption reads, “a zoo volunteer and just a good person. She always helped animals and people in any situation. She died going out to feed her сats.”

Each story, each “war note,” demonstrates the grave devastation that has come from this conflict. As cities in Ukraine are leveled to the ground, relationships and families are also destroyed and divided. Through Wilson’s work, she is doing what she implores the viewers of her art to do. She is using her energy to create good—through tributes and beautiful drawings—not evil.

