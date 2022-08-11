Home / Art

15 Contemporary Ukrainian Artists You Can Support on Society6

By Jessica Stewart on August 11, 2022
Support Ukrainian Artists

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Ukraine has always been a country rich in history, culture, and art. And now, more than ever, art has become an important part of preserving and raising Ukraine's culture. Since Russia invaded the country at the end of February, Ukrainians have seen their lives dramatically change. But many are still actively working to promote the pride they have in their country and to keep their livelihoods going. Investing in a piece of art by a Ukrainian artist can be a wonderful way to support the country and the individual creatives who continue to work in these difficult times.

Thanks to Society6, it's easier than ever to find talented Ukrainian artists to support. Their collection Support Ukrainian Artists highlights some of the talented Ukrainian creatives on the platform. From there, it's easy to find work in different styles.  And, because Society6 allows makers to place their artwork on a number of different products, there's sure to be something of interest. Whether you want a new coffee mug or prefer an art print, you can do that with almost every design you find.

While some artists are more directly referencing their Ukrainian heritage and the war, others are taking a stand simply by continuing to create. These artists from Kyiv, Odesa, and other areas of the country, are showing that they won't let the current circumstances slow them down. So, if you are looking for a way to continue to support Ukraine, consider picking up something from one of these Ukrainian artists.

Support Ukraine by purchasing a piece of art by a Ukrainian artist.

Stand with Ukraine Print

Milatoo | $16+

Tree of Life Support Ukraine T-Shirt

Inna Ruda | $26

Support Ukrainian Artists

Helga Crow | $15+

Not all artwork directly references Ukraine and its culture, but by supporting a Ukrainian artist, you are helping a creative thrive during a difficult time.

Framed Canvas by Ukrainian Artist

Tonya Art | $121+

Most designs are available on different products, so if you don't have space on your wall, you can still find something beautiful.

Ukrainian Artists to Support

Aenami | $19

Buy Art to Support Artists from Ukraine

AlexArt | $75

Contemporary Clock with Graphic Design Slogan

maize | $52

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Related Articles

Japanese Village Plants Different Types of Rice To Grow Giant Homage To Art History
Discover 20 Famous Paintings All Located at Paris’ Iconic Louvre Museum
Designer Transforms Visual Masterpieces Into Wearable Works of Art To Match
Artist Transformed Foraged Flora Into Ferocious Dinosaur Portraits
Clever Collages Transform Everyday Objects Into Fashion-Forward Spreads
Get a Written History of the Ballpoint Pen, One of the World’s Most Popular Writing Tools

