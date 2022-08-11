15 Contemporary Ukrainian Artists You Can Support on Society6

Ukraine has always been a country rich in history, culture, and art. And now, more than ever, art has become an important part of preserving and raising Ukraine's culture. Since Russia invaded the country at the end of February, Ukrainians have seen their lives dramatically change. But many are still actively working to promote the pride they have in their country and to keep their livelihoods going. Investing in a piece of art by a Ukrainian artist can be a wonderful way to support the country and the individual creatives who continue to work in these difficult times.

Thanks to Society6, it's easier than ever to find talented Ukrainian artists to support. Their collection Support Ukrainian Artists highlights some of the talented Ukrainian creatives on the platform. From there, it's easy to find work in different styles. And, because Society6 allows makers to place their artwork on a number of different products, there's sure to be something of interest. Whether you want a new coffee mug or prefer an art print, you can do that with almost every design you find.

While some artists are more directly referencing their Ukrainian heritage and the war, others are taking a stand simply by continuing to create. These artists from Kyiv, Odesa, and other areas of the country, are showing that they won't let the current circumstances slow them down. So, if you are looking for a way to continue to support Ukraine, consider picking up something from one of these Ukrainian artists.

Support Ukraine by purchasing a piece of art by a Ukrainian artist.

Not all artwork directly references Ukraine and its culture, but by supporting a Ukrainian artist, you are helping a creative thrive during a difficult time.

Most designs are available on different products, so if you don't have space on your wall, you can still find something beautiful.

