Home / Science / Health

Study Finds That Petting Dogs May Give Us the Same Brain Benefits as Socializing With Humans

By Kirsten Miller on October 21, 2022
Petting Dogs Offers Us the Same Benefits as Socialising

Photo: celiafoto/Depositphotos

We all love our animal friends, and there's nothing better than spending some downtime with a loyal canine companion. In fact, science now suggests that interaction with a pet is comparable to one with human friends. According to the new studypetting and stroking our furry friends may even give us the same benefits as socializing, and the evidence of it lies in our neurology.

Previous research has proven that the prefrontal cortex of the brain is a key region that's active during different aspects of socializing, and in processing social interactions. The ability to understand what another person might be thinking and understanding the self in relation to others are both related to this frontal area of our brains. This means that the frontal lobe is also important for investigating the impact and effects of our interactions between humans and animals.

In this latest study, the participants first had interactions with real dogs—a 6-year-old female Jack Russell Terrier, a 4-year-old female Goldendoodle, and a 4-year-old Golden Retriever. They then interacted with a plush animal—a toy lion called Leo that had a hot water bottle tucked into the body to simulate the sensation of soft fur, animal body temperature, and the weight of a dog.

The researchers measured the oxygenated, deoxygenated, and total hemoglobin and oxygen saturation of the blood in the frontal lobe of the participants' brains, to assess their brain activity while they spent time in physical contact with the real animals. They then measured the same with the interactions with the inanimate Leo. The study proved a greater activation in this socially related part of the brain when the study participants interacted with the real dogs, in comparison with their interactions with the toy lion.

Interacting with an animal is an important social opportunity that becomes emotionally relevant and important, say the researchers. This kind of research also points to the value of close animals to vulnerable people in our society. There are many people whose opportunities for regular social contact are reduced; such as the elderly, those with cognitive differences, and people experiencing homelessness. “Integrating animals into therapeutic interventions might therefore be a promising approach for improving emotional involvement and attention,” the researchers explain. So, the evidence ultimately suggests that more time with your dog is as good as hanging out in the company of other humans—the activity in our brains show us this best.

A recent study has revealed that petting dogs may give us the same benefits as socializing with our human friends.

Petting Dogs Offers Us the Same Benefits as Socialising

Photo: Yuliasis/Depositphotos

The research showed that interacting with dogs activates the prefrontal cortex of the brain, the same area that is active during social interactions with other humans.

Petting Dogs Offers Us the Same Benefits as Socialising

Photo: Ijsphotography/Depositphotos

h/t: [IFLScience]

Related Articles:

Study Shows That Petting a Dog Can Have Long-Lasting Health Benefits

New Study Finds That Dogs Can Help You Live Longer

11-Year-Old Boy Documents Every Dog He’s Ever Petted with Adorable Photos

Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes

Kirsten Miller

Kirsten Miller is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. As a writer from South Africa, she has authored a children’s book, a work of non-fiction, and four novels. She has an interest in creativity and neurodiversity, and has contributed to a number of art and writing projects, festivals, and workshops. Kirsten holds an M.A. in Writing and Representation, and when she's not writing, she enjoys painting, creating mosaics, swimming, and walking.
Read all posts from Kirsten Miller
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Eclipse the Dog Who Rode the Bus to the Park Every Day by Herself Has Passed Away
Pebbles the World’s Oldest Dog Has Passed Away at 22 Years Old
Doctors in Brussels Can Now Prescribe Museum Visits For Mental Health
Adorable Dog Crashes the Catwalk and Steals the Show
Man Spends $400 in Vet Bills Only to Find Out His Limping Dog Was Just Copying Him
ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Fund a New Drug for Treatment

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Reveals How Many Steps You Should Walk a Day To Stay Healthy
Study Finds Plant-Based Diets Protect Against Digestive Cancers
People Are Sharing a Simple Trick to Get Quick Relief for Tinnitus
Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Dogs Board a Bus To Go on Group Walks Just Like They’re Going to School

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.