Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes

Pets provide us so much joy and companionship, particularly to those who are experiencing homelessness. For people with housing instability, a dog can be a steady force in their life. Sometimes, they even give them a reason to celebrate, as was the case for a man named Choko José Luis Matos. He was spotted on the steps of a local park in Bucaramanga, Colombia, throwing a birthday party for his two dogs. Matos had the pups, named Shaggy and Nena, wearing party hats and sitting around a cake. To top it off, he sang “Happy Birthday” as the candles burned, clapping and petting Shaggy and Nena.

The sight was sweet, and for many people pet owners, it was extremely relatable—who doesn’t want to celebrate their furry friends? After witnessing the small celebration, the person who saw the entire thing approached Matos and asked about his life. It turns out that Matos had spent the last several years experiencing homelessness after escaping an abusive home. But despite the immense challenges he has faced, he had always made sure that Shaggy and Nena were taken care of to the best he could offer.

The person who approached Matos had made a video of the entire party and shared it online. It went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views. It also struck a chord with many who felt compelled to help Matos, Shaggy, and Nena. The park where the party took place became a beacon for other animal lovers, and they donated supplies to Matos. Someone also gave him a phone, which was a game-changer for him. He started posting on Instagram and has amassed over 182K followers in a short time.

Through Instagram, we’ve been able to see that things are looking up for Matos, Shaggy, and Nena. They now have a place to stay, and Matos is sharing his love for his dogs and other animals on his account. He speaks passionately about helping improve the lives of pets; he creates and sells shirts, donating part of the profits to the fight against animal abuse.

“In so many years living on the street I was never alone,” Matos shares, “my dogs were always there to bring joy to many sad days and now together we are going to help many who need us!”

A man named Choko José Luis Matos was spotted in a park in Bucaramanga, Colombia, throwing a birthday party for his two dogs, Shaggy and Nena.

Matos was experiencing homelessness and had been for years. Shaggy and Nena have been stabilizing forces in his life, ensuring he’s never alone.

Someone filmed the entire party and put it online. It went viral.

People started donating supplies to Matos, and another person donated a phone.

He started posting on Instagram and has amassed over 182K followers in a short time.

Things are looking up for Matos, Shaggy, and Nena. They now have a place to stay.

