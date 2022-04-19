Home / Inspiring

Man Experiencing Homelessness Throws a Birthday Party for His Dogs, Then His Life Changes

By Sara Barnes on April 19, 2022
Man Having Birthday Party for His Dogs

Pets provide us so much joy and companionship, particularly to those who are experiencing homelessness. For people with housing instability, a dog can be a steady force in their life. Sometimes, they even give them a reason to celebrate, as was the case for a man named Choko José Luis Matos. He was spotted on the steps of a local park in Bucaramanga, Colombia, throwing a birthday party for his two dogs. Matos had the pups, named Shaggy and Nena, wearing party hats and sitting around a cake. To top it off, he sang “Happy Birthday” as the candles burned, clapping and petting Shaggy and Nena.

The sight was sweet, and for many people pet owners, it was extremely relatable—who doesn’t want to celebrate their furry friends? After witnessing the small celebration, the person who saw the entire thing approached Matos and asked about his life. It turns out that Matos had spent the last several years experiencing homelessness after escaping an abusive home. But despite the immense challenges he has faced, he had always made sure that Shaggy and Nena were taken care of to the best he could offer.

The person who approached Matos had made a video of the entire party and shared it online. It went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of views. It also struck a chord with many who felt compelled to help Matos, Shaggy, and Nena. The park where the party took place became a beacon for other animal lovers, and they donated supplies to Matos. Someone also gave him a phone, which was a game-changer for him. He started posting on Instagram and has amassed over 182K followers in a short time.

Through Instagram, we’ve been able to see that things are looking up for Matos, Shaggy, and Nena. They now have a place to stay, and Matos is sharing his love for his dogs and other animals on his account. He speaks passionately about helping improve the lives of pets; he creates and sells shirts, donating part of the profits to the fight against animal abuse.

“In so many years living on the street I was never alone,” Matos shares, “my dogs were always there to bring joy to many sad days and now together we are going to help many who need us!”

A man named Choko José Luis Matos was spotted in a park in Bucaramanga, Colombia, throwing a birthday party for his two dogs, Shaggy and Nena.

Matos was experiencing homelessness and had been for years. Shaggy and Nena have been stabilizing forces in his life, ensuring he’s never alone.

Someone filmed the entire party and put it online. It went viral.

People started donating supplies to Matos, and another person donated a phone.

He started posting on Instagram and has amassed over 182K followers in a short time.

Things are looking up for Matos, Shaggy, and Nena. They now have a place to stay.

“In so many years living on the street I was never alone,” Matos shares, “my dogs were always there to bring joy to many sad days and now together we are going to help many who need us!”

Choko José Luis Matos: Instagram
h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Touching Portraits of Homeless People and Their Dog Companions

Kind Veterinarian Travels Around California Treating Homeless People’s Pets For Free

Loyal Stray Dogs Show Up at Hospital Where Homeless Caretaker is Being Treated

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mom of Baby With a Rare Birthmark Is Dedicated To Celebrating Her Unique Beauty
Man Wins $217 Million Lottery and Uses It To Start an Environmental Foundation
Nigerian Mom Designs Innovative Solar-Powered Crib To Treat Baby Jaundice
Inspiring Photo Captures Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Looking at Her With Pride
Toddler With “Uncombable Hair Syndrome” Looks Like a Little Rock Star
Ukrainian Woman Fleeing From War Carries Dog Struggling To Walk for 10 Miles

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Francis Kéré Announced as the First Black Man To Be Awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Ukraine’s President Being Hailed as a Hero for Facing Down Russian Invasion
Woman Transforms Home Into a Sanctuary for Senior Dogs To Live Their Best Final Days
Meteorologist Melts Hearts When She Brings Her Adorable Baby Daughter on To Co-host
Turkish Man Plants 30 Million Saplings and Creates Forest on Once-Barren Land
8-Year-Old Snuck His Self-Made Book Onto a Library Shelf and Now It Has a Waitlist Over 100 People Long

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.