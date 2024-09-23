Devoted Dog Runs After Ambulance Carrying Its Owner Until EMT Lets Him Inside

In a heartwarming video that's now gone viral on social media, a loyal dog named Tono is seen running after an ambulance carrying his owner, Alejandro. When the EMT driving the ambulance realized what was happening, he quickly stopped to let the dog inside the vehicle, reuniting him with his sick owner.

When Alejandro suddenly fell ill and had to be rushed to the hospital, Tono refused to be left behind. The devoted dog escaped from the house and chased the ambulance all the way from Villa de Leyva to Tunja, Colombia—a distance of nearly 25 miles (40 kilometers). Tono’s determination highlights the remarkable bond between him and his owner, showing just how deep their connection runs.

According to News18, a motorcyclist following the ambulance filmed the scene and signaled the EMT staff to stop. However, one Redditor suggests it may have actually been Alejandro, aware of his dog’s devotion, who alerted the emergency staff, suspecting Tono was chasing after them.

Either way, the compassion and understanding of the EMT, who allowed Tono inside, meant the faithful dog could be by his owner’s side. Having Tono there during such a stressful moment likely provided crucial comfort and may have even helped save Alejandro’s life.

Watch the touching video below.

This now-viral video captures the moment an ambulance driver stopped to let a patient’s loyal dog inside after it had chased the vehicle for nearly 25 miles.

A dog was running after the ambulance that was carrying their owner. When the EMS realized it, he was let in. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tn2pniK6GW — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 12, 2024

Many online praised the compassionate EMT for recognizing and honoring the remarkable bond between the dog and his owner.

Comment

byu/andipe220 from discussion

inAnimalsBeingBros

Comment

byu/andipe220 from discussion

inAnimalsBeingBros

Comment

byu/andipe220 from discussion

inAnimalsBeingBros

Comment

byu/andipe220 from discussion

inAnimalsBeingBros

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles :

Feisty Jack Russell Terrier Uses “Ninja Moves” To Save Owner From a Bear Attack

Devoted Service Dog Stays by Human’s Side the Whole Time He’s in the Hospital

Hachikō the Dog Who Waited 10 Years for His Owner To Return Would Be 100 Years Old Today

Poignant Photos of Devoted Pet Owners Sheltering in the Ukraine Metro With Their Furry Friends