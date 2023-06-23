Home / Entertainment / Movies

Pixar’s Latest Short ‘Carl’s Date’ Brings Back Two Beloved Characters From the Movie ‘Up’

By Regina Sienra on June 23, 2023

As the star of one of the most affecting love stories in film history, Carl Fredricksen from Up (2009) quickly became one of Pixar's most beloved characters. Now, 14 years after the release of the original movie, the animated elderly man is coming back for Carl's Date, Pixar's latest animated short.

Not only is Fredricksen making a return, but the new short sees him reunited with Dug, the quirky Golden retriever who also starred in Up. The original film saw Carl going on the adventure of a lifetime to pay tribute to his late wife. Now, the widower is back in the world of dating as a senior, leading to some adorable moments.

Pixar shared a trailer for Carl's Date, which sees the title character telling Dug that he has been asked out on a date—something he doesn't know how to do. Querying Dug about whether the chocolate boxes he got are fun, the clip builds up excitement to see these great characters once again.

Carl's Date was directed by Bob Peterson, who co-wrote and co-directed Up, as well as voicing Dug in both productions. Ed Asner, who voices Carl, passed away in 2021. As such, Carl's Date is one of his final works, along with some other Disney+ projects, like the series of shorts Dug Days and the film adaptation of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

If you want to see Carl's Date, you'll have to make your way to a movie theater. As has become custom with Pixar theatrical releases, Carl's Date will play before showings of the new film Elemental, which opened on June 16.

Carl and Dug from Up (2009) are coming back for Carl's Date, Pixar's latest short.

Carl's Date currently only plays before showings of the new film Elemental, which opened on June 16.

Pixar: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Mashable]

