Disney Released Its Trailer for the Live-Action Remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Margherita Cole on March 14, 2023

 

The Oscars is a glamorous occasion to celebrate the films of the past year that deserve recognition. Sometimes, however, it is also a time to share sneak peeks of upcoming projects worth getting excited about. During the 95th Academy Awards, actors Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy went on stage to present the first full-length trailer for Disney's highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Until recently, there have only been posters and a teaser trailer of the movie, but the two-minute and 30-second trailer provides a fuller scope of what we can expect from the film. Several of the clips are instantly recognizable from the 1989 animated version, including Prince Eric's shipwreck, Ariel's encounter with the evil sea witch Ursula, and the little mermaid’s transformation into a human girl. Even the beloved animal characters of Scuttle and Sebastian make cameos in CGI-rendered form.

Actor and singer Halle Bailey, who stars as princess Ariel, delivers incredible vocals throughout the short video, evoking nostalgia for the original film. She covers the song “Part of Your World” while different snippets play in the background, like her iconic pose atop the rock in the sea and her carriage ride with Prince Eric (played by Jonah Andre Hauer-King). Likewise, Melissa McCarthy appears to embrace her role as the villainess Ursula, even delivering an entertaining evil laugh reminiscent of the animated version.

The Little Mermaid will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26, 2023. You can watch the trailer now:

h/t: [CNN]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
