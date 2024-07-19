Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him

It's a highly relatable situation; there's a commitment we can't miss but for whatever reason, we simply cannot make it. This happened to actor and comedian Hannibal Buress, whose film credits include Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: No Way Home, where he plays Coach Wilson. When he couldn't attend the premiere of the first movie, Buress got creative and found a way to be there…sort of. He hired someone to go in his place.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Buress wrote that he needed “a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight.” To sweeten the deal, the actor offered compensation of $500. Despite the short notice, Buress' request was answered by Joe Carroll, an LA-based author, screenwriter, director, and actor. While he doesn't really look like Buress, Carroll got the job.

“When @hannibalburess hits you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn't make it…. You crash the damn red carpet,” Carroll wrote on Instagram. And crash the red carpet he did. Not only did he confidently pose for selfies with fans, he also answered questions from reporters and was even introduced as Buress by the premiere's official emcee.

Carroll, who wore sunglasses to help conceal his identity, later shared some selfies from the event. Meanwhile, Buress has deleted all mention of his request from his social media, including a tweet where he sarcastically seems to acknowledge the stunt. Overall, it was a success, as no one seemed to notice during the event.

Luckily for the impostor, this was far from his only Hollywood event. Carroll recently shared that he directed his second feature film, Fighting to be Me: The Dwen Curry story, which will soon air on BET. As for Buress, he is in a stand-up comedy tour across the country.

You stay up to date with creative actor’s shenanigans and projects by following Buress on Instagram.

Hannibal Buress is an actor and comedian whose film credits include Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: No Way Home, where he plays Coach Wilson.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess)

When he couldn't attend the premiere of the first movie, Buress got creative and found a way to be there…sort of. He hired a man named Joe Carroll to go in his place.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Joe Carroll (@iamjoecarroll)

Not only did Carroll confidently pose for selfies with fans, he also answered questions from reporters and was even introduced as Buress by the premiere's official emcee.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Joe Carroll (@iamjoecarroll)

h/t: [Variety]

Related Articles :

Actor Gary Sinise Reflects on How Playing Lieutenant Dan in ‘Forest Gump’ Changed His Life

Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes

AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond

Mark Ruffalo Calls for Actors to Leave “Empire of Billionaires” and Take On Indie Films