Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him

By Regina Sienra on July 19, 2024
It's a highly relatable situation; there's a commitment we can't miss but for whatever reason, we simply cannot make it. This happened to actor and comedian Hannibal Buress, whose film credits include Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: No Way Home, where he plays Coach Wilson. When he couldn't attend the premiere of the first movie, Buress got creative and found a way to be there…sort of. He hired someone to go in his place.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Buress wrote that he needed “a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight.” To sweeten the deal, the actor offered compensation of $500. Despite the short notice, Buress' request was answered by Joe Carroll, an LA-based author, screenwriter, director, and actor. While he doesn't really look like Buress, Carroll got the job.

“When @hannibalburess hits you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn't make it…. You crash the damn red carpet,” Carroll wrote on Instagram. And crash the red carpet he did. Not only did he confidently pose for selfies with fans, he also answered questions from reporters and was even introduced as Buress by the premiere's official emcee.

Carroll, who wore sunglasses to help conceal his identity, later shared some selfies from the event. Meanwhile, Buress has deleted all mention of his request from his social media, including a tweet where he sarcastically seems to acknowledge the stunt. Overall, it was a success, as no one seemed to notice during the event.

Luckily for the impostor, this was far from his only Hollywood event. Carroll recently shared that he directed his second feature film, Fighting to be Me: The Dwen Curry story, which will soon air on BET. As for Buress, he is in a stand-up comedy tour across the country.

Hannibal Buress is an actor and comedian whose film credits include Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: No Way Home, where he plays Coach Wilson.

When he couldn't attend the premiere of the first movie, Buress got creative and found a way to be there…sort of. He hired a man named Joe Carroll to go in his place.

 

Not only did Carroll confidently pose for selfies with fans, he also answered questions from reporters and was even introduced as Buress by the premiere's official emcee.

 

