Giant Dog Bed Is Specially Designed for Humans To Take Naps On

If you’ve ever dreamed of cuddling up next to your furry canine friend in their bed that looks oh-so-comfortable…well, dream no longer. Now, thanks to two college students in Vancouver, you can sleep in your very own human-sized dog bed. The cozy contraption is called the Plufl, and it’s literally a giant dog bed for humans. And while most dogs are used to invading their owner’s beds, now the bemused pups will be wondering what you’re doing in theirs.

Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, the co-founders of Plufl, got the idea to create a giant dog bed for humans after seeing their friend’s Great Dane napping in its own huge, custom-made dog bed. And that experience got them thinking, “Why should dogs have all the fun?” But the Plufl is designed to be much more than just a human-sized dog bed. As self-proclaimed “avid nappers” themselves, Silverman and Kinoshita wanted their invention to take napping to the next level.

“The Plufl is a premium napping bed engineered to provide the optimal napping experience,” they say in the product’s description. “It is created to maximize comfort and foster a sense of security, delivering relief for those who have ADHD, stress, and anxiety-related issues.”

And the benefits to the Plufl don’t end there. In fact, there are plenty of positive side effects to having a good nap. And while it isn’t a necessity for healthy adults to take naps, research shows that even just a 20–30 minute nap can improve memory recall and overall cognition as well as boost performance and alertness.

With its thick pillow border, supportive orthopedic memory foam mattress, and luxurious faux fur covering, there’s no doubt that the Plufl will have you fast asleep in no time. And its oval shape will naturally cradle you into a comfortable sleeping position. Plus, you won’t have to worry about any messes or spills (aka excessive drooling) because its removable cover is antimicrobial and machine-washable.

While it may seem like a quirky idea, people are clearly excited to own their own giant dog beds because the Plufl quickly surpassed its $25,000 goal on Kickstarter. In the end, the project raised a total of $290,657 from almost 800 backers. And while the Kickstarter campaign has already ended, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a Plufl in your future.

Follow the company on social media or join their mailing list to keep up with when the fluffy napping oasis will finally be launched to the public. Until then, try not to steal your dog’s bed…and prepare for them to take over your Plufl when it finally does come.

h/t: [The Dodo]

All images via Plufl.

