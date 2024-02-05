The New York City-based organization + POOL has designed a floating pool that could soon provide New Yorkers with clean, free public swimming opportunities. The pool is equipped with expert filtration systems to remove harmful bacteria and contaminants from river water, leaving swimmers with clean and safe swimmable water.

Interestingly, the pool is shaped like an addition sign. + POOL chose this design so that each rectangular section of the pool could serve a different purpose. Once fully assembled, the 9,000-square-foot pool will have a designated section for kids, sports, laps, and lounging. The pool can also be reconfigured into an Olympic-length lap pool for swim meets.

The project is nearly 15 years in the making. + POOL started in 2010 when four designers had the idea to build a floating pool in New York City's East River. In an effort to fund the project, + POOL became the first civic architecture project to launch through Kickstarter. Since 2010, + POOL has gone from its humble beginnings as a Kickstarter project to a successful nonprofit that is passionate about accessibility and conservation.

The + POOL team plans to install a 2,000-square-foot version of the pool in a river or bay surrounding New York City this summer. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the pool could be open for swimmers as soon as summer 2025.

In addition to the creation of the floating pool, + POOL is passionate about equitable swimming access for New Yorkers. They help achieve this goal by hosting a variety of swimming lessons for all ages, including a free children's swim camp for kids who would not have the opportunity otherwise. Through their Riversweeps program, + POOL also organizes events to remove debris on the Brooklyn Bridge that could wash into the East River.

An innovative new swimming pool design from + POOL will soon provide New Yorkers with access to clean and free urban swimming opportunities.

The pool has a built-in filtration system that enables it to clean 600,000 gallons of water a day.

The pool can be divided into four different sections, each with its own unique purpose.

The 9,000-square-foot pool is also large enough for competitive swim meets.

After a test run this summer, New Yorkers could be swimming in the pool as early as summer 2025.

+ POOL: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

PlayLab: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Family New York: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by + POOL.

