B&W Pen Drawings Celebrate Fantastic Architecture of Beloved Pop Culture Universes

By Jessica Stewart on August 2, 2021
Game of Thrones Architecture

Whether on screen or in writing, there's no denying that there's a lot of incredible architecture in some of our favorite fictional series. Architecture buffs will love these new illustrations compiled by Angi, which bring buildings from six beloved pop culture universes to life.

From the Game of Thrones' Winterfell to Studio Ghibli's fantastical Howl's Castle, the black and white pen drawings bring a classic form to each type of architecture. As a group, it's incredible to see the creative minds of the TV, film, and video producers that conjure up the mythical architecture that's home to our favorite fictional universes.

The Harry Potter collection shows how our wizard went from a fairly normal life on Privet Drive to the more surreal environment at Hogwarts and the teetering Burrow. The Marvel Universe brings us some futuristic buildings, like the sleek Avengers Tower and the industrial chic Triskelion.

In a galaxy far, far away, there are no limits to what's possible. Seeing Star Wars' Cloud City and Darth Vader's Castle reminds us that in the fictional world, you can throw out the rulebooks. Yet it's nice to see that even in the most daring architectural creations, there are hints of the classical. The Royal Palace of Star Wars gives hints of Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, while rooflines in Skyrim harken back to the sweeping roofs of Chinese temples.

Check out the pen illustrations detailing the architecture of these beloved fictional universes.

 

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Architecture

 

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Architecture

 

Studio Ghibli

Illustration of Studio Ghibli Architecture

 

Star Wars

Illustration of Star Wars Architecture

 

Marvel Universe

Marvel Universe Architecture

 

Skyrim

Architecture in Skyrim Video Game

 Angi: Website | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to use images by Angi.

This article has been edited and updated.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
