4 Online Drawing Classes for Artists of All Skill Levels

By Jessica Stewart on April 16, 2024

Putting pen or pencil to paper is an artistic tradition dating back centuries. Of course, nowadays, many people also prefer to work digitally, but the principles of drawing remain the same. Whatever method you choose, drawing is an incredibly fulfilling and relaxing creative outlet. As with any skill, it's also a journey. That's why My Modern Met Academy has a host of online drawing courses to meet you where you are in that journey.

Those just starting their relationship with sketching will appreciate Margherita Cole's straightforward instruction in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Designed for people who have little to no drawing experience, you'll gain insight into the tools and basic techniques needed to start drawing with confidence.

Beginners who are comfortable with the basics but want to master portrait drawing will enjoy illustrator Melissa de Nobrega's Portrait Drawing for Beginners. In this class, de Nobrega will show you how to break down anyone's facial features and correctly mark the proportions in order to create a beautiful portrait. While the class takes students through the drawing process using a drawing tablet, the lessons learned can be used with any medium.

If you've already mastered the basics of portraiture, dive into the art of realism with Matheus Macedo's Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy. With over two hours of instruction, this intermediate class will cover techniques to create texture and how to work with reference photos. Students will also follow along as Macedo produces a realistic portrait.

If you prefer drawing the built environment, then you'll want to join our best-selling class with illustrator Demi Lang. Architectural Illustration for Everyone is a wonderful class for beginners and experienced artists who want to learn more about creating drawings of architecture. Lang doesn't hold back in sharing her knowledge and is highly rated for her ability to communicate how to create this type of drawing successfully.

So dive into My Modern Met's drawing courses, which allow you to work at your own pace and watch lessons as many times as you'd like. If you aren't sure what type of drawing is best suited to you, take our short quiz before deciding to enroll.

Portrait Drawing Class My Modern Met

Drawing Course

There are a wide array of online drawing classes for all skill levels.

Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

Drawing by Margherita Cole

From drawing people to drawing buildings, there is plenty to learn.

Demi Lang Drawing a Building

Realistic Portrait Drawing Class

Aren't sure where to start? Take this quick quiz to see what drawing style suits you.

 

