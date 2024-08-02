Generous “Shoeshine Man” Donates $200K in Tips to Children’s Hospital Over 30 Years

The story of a humble shoe shiner named Albert Lexie proves that small acts of kindness can go a long way. He worked at the Children's Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for over 30 years, where he polished the shoes of doctors, executives, and staff members in the building. Lexie charged between $2 and $5 per polish, earning him just $10,000 per year. Despite his modest income, Lexie generously donated all his tips—totaling over $200,000—to the hospital’s Free Care Fund.

Lexie—affectionately known as the “Shoeshine Man”—started shining shoes at the hospital in 1982 and continued his dedicated work until 2013, just a few years before his passing in 2018. Every Tuesday and Thursday, he left his home at 5:50 a.m. to arrive at the Children’s Hospital by 7:25 a.m., where he would set up his purple shoeshine cart and begin his day.

When customers gave him extra tips, he didn't keep a single cent for himself. Instead, he donated every last bit to the hospital, ultimately contributing a remarkable total of $202,000. Lexie’s generous contributions helped ensure that all children received the medical care they needed, regardless of their families' income. When asked why he was so committed to donating to the children hospital’s Free Care Fund, Lexie said, ”I have many kids. I love my kids. It's important to help my kids.”

Christopher Gessner, president of UPMC Children’s Hospital said in a statement, “Albert was our friend. He was a fixture at Children’s Hospital for more than three decades, and his kindness and generosity were and continue to be an inspiration for all of us.” He continues, “He represented the true spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy and the contributions he made to the hospital far exceeded the tips he donated.”

Lexie received several awards for his charity work, including the Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Citizen in 1997, the Outstanding Philanthropist Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2001, and the National Caring Award by the Caring Institute in 2006. In 1999, his hometown honored him by proclaiming “Albert Lexie Day,” and the Port Authority of Allegheny County awarded him a lifetime bus pass, as he never owned a car.

In 2012, Lexie released a children’s book, titled Albert's Kids. It tells the story of his selfless work at the hospital. The kind shoe shiner retired in 2013 and passed away in October 2018 at age 76. But his legacy lives on through his enduring acts of kindness.

Albert Lexie, who worked as a shoe shiner at UPMC Children’s Hospital, donated over $200,000—earned entirely from tips—to the hospital.

Albert Lexie: Facebook

UPMC Children's Hospital: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

h/t: [GOOD]

Related Articles :

Window Washers Dress as Grime-Fighting Superheroes for Children’s Hospital Patients

Superhero Window Washers Cheer Up Children at Hospital

Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital

Takashi Murakami Transforms Children’s Hospital Suite With His Iconic Colorful Flowers