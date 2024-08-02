Home / Inspiring

Generous “Shoeshine Man” Donates $200K in Tips to Children’s Hospital Over 30 Years

By Emma Taggart on August 2, 2024

The story of a humble shoe shiner named Albert Lexie proves that small acts of kindness can go a long way. He worked at the Children's Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for over 30 years, where he polished the shoes of doctors, executives, and staff members in the building. Lexie charged between $2 and $5 per polish, earning him just $10,000 per year. Despite his modest income, Lexie generously donated all his tips—totaling over $200,000—to the hospital’s Free Care Fund. 

Lexie—affectionately known as the “Shoeshine Man”—started shining shoes at the hospital in 1982 and continued his dedicated work until 2013, just a few years before his passing in 2018. Every Tuesday and Thursday, he left his home at 5:50 a.m. to arrive at the Children’s Hospital by 7:25 a.m., where he would set up his purple shoeshine cart and begin his day. 

When customers gave him extra tips, he didn't keep a single cent for himself. Instead, he donated every last bit to the hospital, ultimately contributing a remarkable total of $202,000. Lexie’s generous contributions helped ensure that all children received the medical care they needed, regardless of their families' income. When asked why he was so committed to donating to the children hospital’s Free Care Fund, Lexie said, ”I have many kids. I love my kids. It's important to help my kids.”

Christopher Gessner, president of UPMC Children’s Hospital said in a statement, “Albert was our friend. He was a fixture at Children’s Hospital for more than three decades, and his kindness and generosity were and continue to be an inspiration for all of us.” He continues, “He represented the true spirit of volunteerism and philanthropy and the contributions he made to the hospital far exceeded the tips he donated.”

Lexie received several awards for his charity work, including the Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Citizen in 1997, the Outstanding Philanthropist Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2001, and the National Caring Award by the Caring Institute in 2006. In 1999, his hometown honored him by proclaiming “Albert Lexie Day,” and the Port Authority of Allegheny County awarded him a lifetime bus pass, as he never owned a car.

In 2012, Lexie released a children’s book, titled Albert's Kids. It tells the story of his selfless work at the hospital. The kind shoe shiner retired in 2013 and passed away in October 2018 at age 76. But his legacy lives on through his enduring acts of kindness.

Albert Lexie, who worked as a shoe shiner at UPMC Children’s Hospital, donated over $200,000—earned entirely from tips—to the hospital.

Albert Lexie: Facebook
UPMC Children's Hospital: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube
h/t: [GOOD]

Related Articles:

Window Washers Dress as Grime-Fighting Superheroes for Children’s Hospital Patients

Superhero Window Washers Cheer Up Children at Hospital

Banksy’s Anti-War Print Raises Over $100,000 for Ukraine’s Largest Children’s Hospital

Takashi Murakami Transforms Children’s Hospital Suite With His Iconic Colorful Flowers

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Asks Each of Her Six Siblings for $100 and Receives Heartwarming Response
After Selling Myspace, Tom Pursued His Passion for Landscape Photography
Paraplegic Athlete Kevin Piette Walks With Robot Exoskeleton To Carry the Olympic Torch
Minnesota Morning News Anchor Jason Hackett Comes Out as Gay to His Viewers on Live TV
Ugandan Kids Dance Troupe Gains International Praise for Impressive Acrobatic Performances
Proud Dad Learns Daughter Got Accepted to Her Dream School and Received Huge Scholarship

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Dedicates Life To Helping Nigerian Children Abandoned Due to Superstitions
Arizona Iced Tea Founder Says He’ll Never Change the 99¢ Price and Explains Why
Dad of Triplets Has Ingenious Solution For Steering 3 Strollers at Once
Elementary School Teacher Creatively Demonstrates the Power of Words Using Toothpaste
Roger Federer Shares Powerful Life Lessons in Dartmouth Graduation Speech
Oprah Celebrates Former Student From Her South Africa Academy Earning Her Doctorate

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.