Home / History

Postcard Arrives 121 Years Late and Reunites Families in Wales

By Julia Travers on September 14, 2024

Postcard Wales 1903

In August 1903, Ewart on the Eastern Coast of Wales sent a postcard to Lydia on the Southern Coast. While the distance between them would only take about an hour and a half to drive today, Ewart’s message took 121 years to arrive. A manager at the Swansea Building Society, a Welsh financial institution, was surprised to receive the much-overdue postcard in August 2024. Thanks to the efforts of the building society, as well as local sleuths and specialists, Ewart and Lydia’s descendants were soon reunited over the long-lost note.

Addressed to “Miss Lydia Davies” of Craddock Street, the front of the card shows a grayscale reproduction of The Challenge, an 1844 painting by English artist Edwin Henry Landseer. The beautifully antiquated script on the back reads:

Dear L. I could not, it was impossible to get the pair of these. I am so sorry, but I hope you are enjoying yourself at home. I have got now about ten [shillings as] pocket money not counting the train fare, so I’m doing alright. Remember me to Miss Gilbert and John, with love to all from Ewart.

After posting images of the charming card to Facebook, the building society received a number of comments and tips, including from descendants of the addressee. A handful of researchers and history buffs, including from the Royal Philatelic Society London and West Glamorgan Archives, identified the addressee, Lydia, as one of six children of tailor John Davies and his wife Maria. Helen Roberts, Lydia’s great-niece, was the first living relative of the Davies family to reach out to the building society.

As word spread and the investigation deepened, it was discovered that Ewart and Lydia were, in fact, siblings. Ewart, age 13, had written to his sister Lydia, age 16, who collected postcards. The “pair” mentioned by Ewart is thought to have possibly been a set of two postcards (perhaps both by Landseer). Landseer was an English artist whose work centered on wild and domesticated animals. Several other examples of vintage Landseer postcards are still floating around today, some with similar stag imagery.

With the help of social sharing, four relatives of Ewart and Lydia were eventually found: two of Lydia’s great-nieces, Helen Roberts and Margaret Spooner; Lydia’s great-granddaughter, Faith Reynolds; and Ewart’s grandson, Nick Davies. They all traveled from across the UK to reconnect in Swansea. Nick Davies described the reunion as “extraordinary,” according to the building society.

The very late arrival of this note really stretches the meaning- of “snail mail.” A spokesperson for the Royal Mail, the United Kingdom postal service, explained, “It is likely that this postcard was put back into our system rather than being lost in the post for over a century.” For example, someone might have purchased the card second-hand and dropped it in a mailbox. Several other postcards from a similar era addressed to a Lydia Davies on Craddock St. have since surfaced for sale.

This certainly isn’t the first time a letter has arrived decades late—for example, in 2021, a letter from a WWII soldier was finally delivered 76 years after being posted.

This 20th-century postcard from a teen to his sister reunited Welsh families 121 years later.

Swansea Postcard Back

Postcard back, Swansea Building Society

The front of the card features a reproduction of The Challenge, an 1844 painting by renowned English artist Edwin Henry Landseer.

Swansea Postcard Front

Postcard front, Swansea Building Society

Ewart and Lydia's family members reunited in August 2024.

Swansea Building Society: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn
h/t: [Smithsonian]

All images via Swansea Building Society unless otherwise noted.

Related Articles:

Lost Letter From WWII Soldier Finally Gets Delivered 76 Years Later

Polish Museum Gets Mysterious Package in the Mail With Missing Tiles From the 17th Century

1,300-Year-Old Heartfelt Letter Between Family Members Found in Iranian Cave

Julia Travers

Julia Travers is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Virginia, they are a journalist who covers innovation in a variety of fields, as well as a poet, artist, and teacher. They previously contributed to Yes! Magazine, Earth Island Journal, ARTNews, Discover Magazine, and NPR. They have degrees in Literary and Cultural Studies, and Art Education. You can learn more about them here.
Read all posts from Julia Travers
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

For the First Time, Gold Bars Are Worth $1 Million Dollars
Fascinating Lifespan Map Reveals Which Famous Figures Overlapped in Time
18 Famous First Photographs in History: From the Oldest Photo Ever to the World’s First Instagram
America’s Oldest Board Game Teaches 19th-Century Geography
How One Japanese Company Has Survived For 1,400 Years
National Park Service Receives a Record-High Gift of $100M, the Largest Grant in Its History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz Is the First Afro-Latina on a U.S. Quarter
Who Were the First Female Taxi Drivers of Paris?
Scientists Discover Where the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Came From
Museum Offers Color-Blindness Glasses To Help Visually Impaired Visitors View Art in a New Way
Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket
Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.