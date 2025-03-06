Home / Inspiring / Good News

Paralyzed Man Makes Selfless Donation to Help Boy with Cerebral Palsy

By Emma Taggart on March 6, 2025

In 2009, then-22-year-old Dan Black from Chepstow, Wales, was struck by a car while cycling to work, suffering a severe spinal injury that left his lower body paralyzed. Determined to walk again, he spent the next four years raising £20,000 (around $25,200) for an experimental stem cell treatment. However, in 2013, Black learned about five-year-old Brecon Vaughan, a boy from his hometown who couldn’t walk due to spastic diplegia cerebral palsy. Although he had never met Brecon, Black believed the young boy needed the money more and selflessly donated the entire amount to him.

Realizing that Brecon had a greater chance of walking through a specialized orthopedic surgery in the U.S., Black chose to donate all of his savings to support the boy’s treatment. His incredible generosity helped Brecon’s family reach their fundraising goal, ultimately allowing the young boy to take his first steps. Black sacrificed his own chance of ever walking again to give Brecon a better future. He said, “I’d had 22 years of walking before my accident, whereas Brecon had never known what it was like even for 22 seconds.”

Before his surgery, Brecon struggled to walk without support, as his legs would frequently give way. His condition caused faulty signals from his brain, making his muscles stiff and difficult to control. Black’s generous donation, which included £1,000 (around $1,259) of his own money, gave it a significant boost. The publicity that followed sparked a wave of support, and within just three weeks, the fundraising target was reached.

Brecon and his family then traveled to the U.S. for surgery, where doctors performed a procedure to sever the troublesome nerves and loosen the tendons in his legs. Today, Brecon can walk on his own, all thanks to Black’s extraordinary generosity. Black said, “Hearing that Brecon was finally walking was lovely. It made giving the money away worth it.”

In 2013, Black was honored with a Pride of Britain Award for his remarkable kindness. Formerly a guitarist in a rock band, he received the award from none other than Queen legend Brian May. “To me, it wasn’t a big thing to give the money to him,” he said during his acceptance speech. “If more people did that sort of thing the world would be a much nicer place.”

Black’s fundraising page is still active and has since raised £31,852 (around $40,119).

Dan Black spent years raising money for his own treatment but chose to donate it all to young Brecon Vaughan after learning his story.

Source: Two years after a wheelchair-bound hero sacrificed his dream of walking again to give him a chance this brave little boy has ditched his walking frame

